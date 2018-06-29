Trump to host Montana rally; counter-protest planned

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark to encourage voter enthusiasm for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte. A peaceful protest rally named “Grab him by the hypocrisy” is planned to line the streets near the venue at 4 p.m. “A presidential visit should be a distinction and a point of honor, I feel that the present administration does not reflect that,” Laura Wright, a co-organizer of the protest rally, said. Recently, the Trump administration faced criticism for its “zero tolerance” immigration policy, sparking hundreds of protests around the country.

UFC to induct first woman, Ronda Rousey, into Hall of Fame

Ronda Rousey, a pivotal figure in women's mixed martial arts, will be inducted into the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame — the first female to do so. Winning a record six consecutive title defenses, UFC officials announced in early June that she would be receiving the honor. Rousey is part of the "Modern" wing, an award that honors fighters who turned pro after November 2000. Upon receiving the nomination, Rousey said it was an immense honor and hopes to be "first of many" women to be inducted. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Episcopal couples hoping church will lift gay marriage restriction during July meeting

Two resolutions will be up for discussion during the Episcopal Church's triennial meeting that begins Thursday that could lift the restrictions on same-sex marriage within the Christian denomination. One bill requires that bishops make religious marriage ceremonies available to all couples; the other would provide the same access, but allow bishops who object to have another willing bishop step in and authorize the marriage. The legislative session will run though July 13 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy begins annual walk across state

Well, he’s lucky he isn’t a Texan. Yes, Connecticut Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy tweeted July 4 that he is beginning his third annual walk across the state on Thursday, starting in Hartland on the border with Massachusetts and trekking to New Haven in the south. He’s actually reduced his mileage from last year’s hike, which went about 110 miles from east to west; this one is about 60 miles. Along the way, he will hold a couple of pop-up town hall-style meetings in West Hartford and Meriden.

Janet Jackson to headline giant Essence Festival in New Orleans

The Essence Festival, a huge culture event revolving around the African-American community, begins its 24th iteration in New Orleans on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the 2017 festival drew more than 470,000 to its nightly concert series inside the Superdome and free workshops and entertainment at New Orleans’ convention center. This year, Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah are among the headliners. Organizer Michelle Ebanks told the AP that the festival has become so popular that the city’s hotel space has sold out. “The rooms are gone. … This is on track to be the largest festival experience in our history,” she said.

