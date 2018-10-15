WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump suggested Monday that “rogue killers’ may have been involved in the disappearance of dissident journalist and U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Florida, Trump said he had spoken to the King of Saudi Arabia and that he had ”firmly denied” any involvement with Khashoggi’s disappearance or alleged murder. Trump seemed to accept the king’s denials and even floated a theory that “rogue killers” could have been involved.

Trump said the king "didn’t really know" what happened to Khashoggi and then added: "I don’t wanna get into his mind. But it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers, who knows."

Critics slammed Trump's comments as offering appeasement and credence to a ruthless regime.

“It’s an unambiguous greenlight to the world's despots & dictators that they can exact justice however they see fit, wherever they see fit," tweeted Ned Price, a former CIA analyst who left the agency in 2017 to protest what he called the Trump administration's "disregard" for the U.S. intelligence community.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted that he had dispatched his top diplomat to meet with the king of Saudi Arabia amid demands from Congress to confront the Middle Eastern ally over Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“I’ve asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to immediately get on a plane, go to Saudi Arabia, go to other places if necessary,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said his administration was “trying to get to the bottom of it very soon” and suggested Pompeo may also travel to Turkey to further probe the matter.

Khashoggi vanished more than a week ago in Istanbul, after he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate there for some routine paperwork.

Turkish officials allege Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime living in the U.S., was killed in the compound. They reportedly have audio and video to support their allegations. Saudi officials say he left the building unharmed, but they have not produced any evidence to back their claim.

In a two-sentence statement, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo would be traveling to Riyadh Monday but did not mention plans for him to go elsewhere.

"The President has called for a prompt and open investigation into the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi," Nauert said.

It's unclear what Trump hopes to accomplish by sending Pompeo to meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The Saudi regime has come under intense pressure to prove that Khashoggi left the consulate alive. But it's Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who wields the real power in the country.

Aaron David Miller, director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, a Washington think tank, suggested Pompeo's trip was a delaying tactic to avoid confronting a thorny diplomatic situation.

If the king denied involvement to Trump, do you think he's going to say any different to Mike Pompeo," Miller tweeted. "More delay and refusal to take decisions that need to be made."

Trump has oscillated between threatening “severe punishment” against the Saudi regime to downplaying the importance of Khashoggi’s fate. He noted last week, for example, that Khashoggi is not a U.S. citizen and that the incident occurred in Turkey.

And he has swatted away multiple questions about whether his administration should cancel $110 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia if the regime is found responsible for murdering Khashoggi.

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, Trump took a harder line.

“There’s a lot at stake,” he said. “And maybe especially so because this man was a reporter. There’s something — you’ll be surprised to hear me say that. There’s something really terrible and disgusting about that, if that were the case ... We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment."

Contributing: David Jackson

