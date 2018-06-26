WASHINGTON – As President Trump and fellow Republicans hailed the Supreme Court's decision Tuesday to uphold his controversial travel ban as a victory for national security, Democrats said the ruling validated a discriminatory policy and undermines the nation's ethos as a home for immigrants.

In other words, add this to the mountain of polarizing issues both parties will brandish during the midterm elections that will determine who controls Congress next year.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries.

"Wow!" Trump tweeted moments after the nation’s highest court, by a 5-4 margin, upheld President Trump's immigration travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries, reversing a series of lower court decisions that had struck down the ban as Illegal or unconstitutional.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a meeting with lawmakers, the president called the ruling “a tremendous victory of the American people (and that it) shows all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians, all turned out to be very wrong.”

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said the ruling will be one more in a litany of issues Democrats have already been spotlighting on the campaign trail.

"It simply underscores the importance of what we've been doing the last 18 months which is organizing in every single state," he said in an interview Tuesday. "Because the question presented in every federal race is do you want leadership that continues to divide and conquer? Do we need a check and balance on the most dangerous and divisive president in the history of this country?"

The narrowness of Tuesday's ruling presented both sides with another example of the importance of winning elections: it determines who controls the Supreme Court.

It was Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who successfully blocked President Obama's pick of Merrick Garland to the high court in 2016. Just moments after the Supreme Court issued its ruling, the Team Mitch Twitter account posted a picture of him about to shake hands with Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump and joined the court in April 2017.

"I am proud of my decision ... to let the American people decide who they wanted to appoint the next Supreme Court justice," said a different tweet Tuesday from McConnell's account. "As a result, the Senate confirmed President Trump’s outstanding nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch.”

Gorsuch was among the five justices supporting Trump's ban.

Perez said Tuesday's ruling by itself won't change Democrats' message or tactics this fall other than it simply "reinforces what our strategy has been which is organizing everywhere and leading with our values."

But the travel ban, coupled with the president's other positions to reduce the flow of legal and illegal immigration, could help Democrats mobilize first-generation Americans or minorities in GOP-held swing districts and closely contested Senate races.

For Republicans, the ruling provides a rallying cry for conservatives who long sought to transform the court and in recent decisions are seeing the importance of retaining power.

Trump initiated the ban a week after assuming office last year, a move immediately challenged by several states as well as immigration rights groups. The president had vowed to ban Muslims during the 2016 presidential campaign and continued his attacks via Twitter after his election. But the high court said those statements did not constitute evidence of religious discrimination.

Reaction on Capitol Hill to the ruling was predictably partisan.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison, one of only two Muslims in Congress and deputy chair of the DNC, slammed the Supreme Court's decision as one that "undermines the core value of religious tolerance on which America was founded."

Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, the third most powerful GOP member of the House, called the ruling "a huge victory for President Trump’s plan to secure the border and strengthen our national security by keeping terrorists out of America."

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez at the DNC winter meeting in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Congressional Republicans said the decision settles an important argument.

"President Trump clearly has the authority under the law and the Constitution to limit immigration when it is in our nation’s national security interest to do so," said Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Left on the losing side of the legal argument, Democrats could do little more than criticize the court and Trump's ban.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted the court for upholding a "backward and un-American policy." Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the majority of justices "sided with fear, racism and xenophobia and against the American ideals of religious freedom and tolerance."

The ruling prompted Democrats to call for passing legislation that would block the president's travel ban. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wants Congress to take up his bill that would bar the administration from using federal funds to enforce the "mean-spirited" ban.

The court's decision "creates an untenable policy where President Trump is bombing countries, creating a humanitarian nightmare inside them, and then slamming the door shut on suffering families who are desperate for a way out,” he said. “The Supreme Court won’t stop that unconscionable policy, but an act of Congress can."

There's little hope that Murphy's bill will go anywhere given GOP control of Congress but it's likely to become a campaign cry: put Democrats back in power and the immigrant ban can be removed.

