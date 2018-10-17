WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is considering lifting some sanctions against Turkey now that American pastor Andrew Brunson has been freed by Turkish President Recep Erdogan's government.

“We’ll have a decision on that shortly," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday when asked about the matter.

Brunson spent two years detention in Turkey in a case that caused a deep rift in U.S.-Turkey relations and sparked a tit-for-tat economic standoff as the two countries used sanctions and tariffs to knock one another. He was released last Friday and visited Trump at the White House.

President Donald Trump has said “no deal” was made with Turkish officials to secure Brunson’s release.

But Pompeo said Wednesday that some of the sanctions imposed on Turkey "were directly connected to Pastor Brunson, and there’s a logic to now removing those."

He emphasized that no final decision had been made. "I need to talk to the president about that,” Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo made the comments as he was wrapping up a series of high-level meetings in Turkey and Saudi Arabia to deal with the growing diplomatic crisis over the fate of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Saudi journalist who has written critically of the Saudi government.

Pompeo met with Erdogan to discuss the Khashoggi case, but the two men also discussed a range of other issues, including cooperation to address the ongoing civil war in Syria and the Trump administration's pressure campaign against Iran.

Pompeo said Brunson's return had greatly improved the rapport between the two NATO allies.

“The fact that Pastor Brunson has now made his way back to the United States, I think, opens up lots of opportunities," he said.

More: U.S. pastor released from house arrest in Turkey to visit White House on Saturday

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com