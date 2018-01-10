Silly rabbit, Trix are for millennials: General Mills announced Monday that it's bringing back Trix cereal's fruity shapes from the 1990s amid "overwhelming consumer feedback."

General Mills received "more than 20,000" inquiries about the classic Trix shapes over the past two years, the company said, making it "loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls," Scott Baldwin, General Mills' marketing director, said in .

Returning to the cereal this fall will be fruity shapes and flavors including "Raspberry red, Lemony Lemon, Orangey orange, Wildberry blue" and watermelon as well as one called "Grapity purple," according to the announcement.

If you're an avid Trix connoisseur, you know the cereal's fruit-shaped puffs have been missing for years: The brand killed off its raspberry, lemon, and wildberry shapes in 2006, reverting to the all-rounded shape the cereal sported for decades until 1991.



That's right: Trix didn't have fruit shapes to begin with. But that's not how '90s kids remember it.

#TodaysKidsWillNeverKnow When Trix cereal was actual fruit shapes.. pic.twitter.com/EQi6cjH34o — Alex Tanielian (@alexkobeee) July 14, 2015

And now those nostalgia-craving millennials are pulling paychecks and driving marketing shifts from cereal aisles to multiplexes. See the recent return of Planters' Chez Balls, another '90's delicacy, and Hollywood's resurrection of "Space Jam," "Power Rangers" and "Jumanji."

So while the fruit shapes returning to Trix boxes this fall may not be "classic Trix" as General Mills termed them, they are to the brand's most vocal fanatics.

"Trix cereal is switching back to the fruit shapes instead of the little spheres," Twitter user @HooliaJulia17 said Monday. "I am whole again."

Trix cereal is switching back to the fruit shapes instead of the little spheres. I am whole again. pic.twitter.com/B89MpPNNHx — Julia (@hooliajulia17) October 1, 2018

