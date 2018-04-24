President Trump's immigration travel ban has had a rough, 15-month history. Here's a look back:

Jan. 27, 2017: Trump issues an executive order entitled "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States." It suspends travel from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days, blocks refugees for 120 days, and suspends travel from Syria indefinitely.

Jan. 28: Chaos reigns at U.S. airports as Department of Homeland Security agents block travelers from entering the country, leading to protests and legal action.

Feb. 3: Federal District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle issues a nationwide restraining order that blocks the travel ban from being implemented.

Feb. 9: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, based in San Francisco, refuses to reinstate the ban, ruling that it violates due process rights without a sufficient national security justification.

March 6: Trump issues a revised travel ban targeting only six countries and exempting visa- and green card-holders in an effort to reverse his fortunes in the courts.

March 15: Federal District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii issues a nationwide halt to the revised travel ban on immigrants and refugees.

March 16: Federal District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland blocks part of the travel ban that applies to travelers from six predominantly Muslim nations.

May 25: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, based in Richmond, upholds the ruling from Maryland on the basis of religious discrimination against Muslims.

June 12: The 9th Circuit appeals court upholds the ruling from Hawaii, saying the ban discriminates based on nationality. But it clears the way for a review of screening practices.

June 26: The Supreme Court upholds parts of the ban and schedules oral arguments for October. In the meantime, travelers in a wide range of visa categories must prove their connection to a U.S. organization or individual in order to avoid the ban.

Sept. 24: Trump issues his third version of the ban following what the administration says was a deep dive into international vetting procedures. Included indefinitely: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. Chad was recently dropped from the list.

Oct. 17: Judge Watson in Hawaii blocks the third version nationwide, writing that it "suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor" and "plainly discriminates based on nationality."

Oct. 18: Judge Chuang in Maryland says much the same thing, ruling that it still constitutes a "Muslim ban" that violates the Constitution's protections against religious discrimination.

Dec. 4: The Supreme Court rules that the ban can take full effect while legal challenges continue in federal appeals courts. The justices urge those courts to render decisions "with appropriate dispatch."

Dec. 22: A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit appeals court rules against the ban in part, contending that Trump exceeded his authority under federal law.

Jan. 19, 2018: The Supreme Court agrees to hear the Justice Department's appeal of the 9th Circuit ruling, leading to oral arguments.

Feb. 15: The full 4th Circuit appeals court again declares the ban unconstitutional based on its discrimination against Muslims.

April 25: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the appeal of the 9th circuit ruling. Conservative justices appear sympathetic to the administration's stance.

June 26: The Supreme Court reverses the 9th circuit's ruling, handing a major victory to Trump.

