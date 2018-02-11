WASHINGTON – The Trump administration announced Friday the snapback of crippling economic sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking, shipping and other sectors – reimposing penalties lifted by the Obama administration as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The White House hopes the sanctions – set to go into effect at midnight on Sunday and aimed at more than 700 Iranian individuals and entities – will strangle Iran’s economy and force the regime into a new round of negotiations.

The U.S. wants Iran to curb its ballistic missile program and its support for terrorism, among other steps. Iran's leaders have said they are not interested in talks with the Trump administration.

“Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlaw activities and behave as a normal country,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Friday in a conference call previewing the Nov. 4 sanctions. The U.S. penalties will hit foreign countries and companies that do business with the targeted Iranian entities, including its national oil company, its banks, and its shipping industry.

Critics say the move will hurt the Iranian people, not the regime, at a time when its economy is already reeling from a drop in the value of its currency and other problems.

“These sanctions are a slap in the face to the Iranian people who have been squeezed between the repression of their government and the pressure of international sanctions for decades,” Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, said in a statement ahead of Pompeo’s announcement. “Impoverishing ordinary Iranians will not hurt the regime or achieve any of America’s security interests, but it will set back the Iranian people’s aspirations for years to come.”

The Nov. 4 sanctions stem from President Donald Trump’s decision in May to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement, negotiated by the U.S. and five other nations. Under that Obama-era agreement, Iran agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and agreed to inspections of its military sites and other facilities. In exchange, the United States and its partners, including Germany, France, China and Russia – lifted global sanctions that had devastated Iran's economy.

Iran’s leaders have said they will continue to adhere to the agreement despite America's exit. Other signatories to the accord are trying to salvage it – with the European Union seeking to create a work-around to avoid the U.S. sanctions and continue doing business with Iran.

Pompeo and Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the EU’s proposed loophole will not work – and warned that the Trump administration will go after any entity trying to dodge the U.S. sanctions.

“Any financial institution, company or individual who evades our sanctions risks losing access to the U.S. financial system and the ability to do business with the United States or U.S. companies,” Mnuchin told reporters in Friday’s call. “We are intent on ensuring that global funds stop flowing to coffers the Iranian regime.”

Still, Pompeo said the administration will offer some as-yet-unspecified exemptions. The Trump administration has been lobbying more than a dozen countries across the world, including India, Japan, Greece and Turkey, to wean themselves from Iranian oil. Oil is Iran’s main source of revenue.

Pompeo said eight jurisdictions, which he declined to name, were cooperating with the administration on its push to move to “zero” oil imports from Iran. Those entities will earn temporary exemptions when the sanctions go into effect on Sunday night, Pompeo said.

He and Mnuchin said the full list of exemptions – and the full list of targeted Iranian entities – would be released on Monday. There will also be some exemptions for food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods, Pompeo said.

“We’re very confident that our sanctions will be incredibly effective,” Pompeo said. “The Iranian economy today is already feeling the effects of this … because the world and Iran knew this was coming.”

