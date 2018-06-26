Protestors march against the separation of migrant children from their families on June 18, 2018 in Los Angeles.

The Trump administration launched a "zero tolerance" policy on the southwest border in April. But officials floated the idea of separating children from parents at the border more than a year earlier as a way to deter illegal crossings.

The Justice Department and border authorities began prosecuting every adult who crossed the southwest border illegally in May, causing more than 2,300 children to be separated from their parents.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on June 20 to stop the separations. The result has been nationwide confusion as lawyers and law enforcement officials struggle to comply with the zero tolerance policy that calls for arrests while courts have ruled that the children cannot be jailed for extended periods.

Here's a look at how we got to where we are today:

March 7, 2017: John Kelly, then secretary of Homeland Security, confirms a report that the administration is considering separating families at the border. He tells CNN it would "deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network."

April 5, 2017: Kelly says parents and children would only be separated at the border "if the child’s life is in danger."

October 2017: Separations begin no later than October, according to a New York Times report published in April 2018.

December 11, 2017: Immigration advocacy organizations file a joint complaint to the Department of Homeland Security about family separations.

2018

April 6: Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces a “zero tolerance” policy at the southwest border. It directs federal prosecutors to criminally prosecute all adult migrants entering the country illegally. The policy change leads to the separation of families because children cannot be held in a detention facility with their parents.

April 11: Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee that there is no policy that calls for the separation of families as a deterrence. "The standard is to – in every case – is to keep that family together as long as operationally possible," she says. "When we separate, we separate because the law tells us to, and that is in the interest of the child.”

April 16: The Homeland Security Inspector General will look into whether the agency is improperly separating families, CNN reports. The move comes after Democratic senators urged the office to open an investigation in letter.

April 20: The New York Times publishes a report that says more than 700 children have been taken from their parents since October, 100 of those under the age of 4. It was the first report to call attention to the scale of separations.

May 7: Sessions makes clear that the Border Patrol and Justice Department intend to prosecute every adult who crosses the southwest border illegally. He acknowledges this will require the government to separate children from the adults traveling with them. "If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Sessions says. "If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border."

May 11: Kelly, who became White House Chief of Staff in July, defends the separation of undocumented immigrants from their children as a necessary evil in the administration's effort to increase border security during an interview with National Public Radio. In the effort to enforce U.S. border laws, "a big name of the game is deterrence," he says. And separating families "could be a tough deterrent."

May 15: Nielsen defends the separation of children from parents before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. She denies that Trump ordered the separation as a deterrent to illegal immigration. "My decision has been that anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted," she says.

June 14: Sessions defends the policy by citing a Biblical passage from Apostle Paul’s epistle to the Romans: “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” Sessions says. “Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the president is “simply enforcing the law.” “The separation of alien families is the product of the same legal loopholes that Democrats refuse to close, and these laws are the same that have been on the books for over a decade.”

June 15: For the first time, the Department of Homeland Security says how many children have been separated during the zero-tolerance initiative: Nearly 2,000 children from April 19 to May 31.

June 17: Public attention to the issue spikes, according to Google Trends data.

June 18: Nielsen says the administration "will not apologize" for separating families. "We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job," she says. "This administration has a simple message — If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you."

June 19: Iowa's GOP governor calls the separation of immigrant families "horrific" and says the government shouldn't treat children as “pawns.” Methodists sign a formal denominational complaint complaint against Sessions for his role in causing the separation of families.

June 20: Facing a national outcry, Trump signs an executive order designed to keep migrant families together at the U.S.-Mexico border, abandoning his earlier claim that the crisis was caused by an iron-clad law and not a policy that he could reverse. The order, drafted by Nielsen, directs Homeland to keep families together after they are detained crossing the border illegally. In addition, Homeland reports 2,342 children were separated at the border from 2,206 adults from May 5 to June 9.

June 21: A USA TODAY analysis of thousands of cases, reveals the Trump administration border crackdown that separated thousands of children from their parents is built on a mountain of small-time criminal prosecutions that typically end with people sentenced to spend no additional time in jail and pay a $10 fee.

President Trump and DOJ said today that the zero-tolerance prosecutions will continue. But we found that the practice at the border today was somewhat different. pic.twitter.com/ooltKqlvqx — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 21, 2018

The Justice Department asks a federal judge to change the rules for detaining undocumented immigrants as the Trump administration presses its effort to halt the family separations while continuing the "zero tolerance" policy. At issue is the Flores consent decree and related court rulings that require release of children within 20 days. The problem is that under zero tolerance the government is criminally charging adults – and their cases generally take far more than 20 days to litigate. The government wants approval to allow the kids to stay with their detained parents.

June 24: In a tweet, Trump calls for illegal immigrants to be immediately deported back to their home countries without any court involvement.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

June 25: Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan says Trump’s executive order has temporarily halted criminal prosecution of parents and guardians unless they had criminal history or the child’s welfare was in question. However, he insists the White House’s zero tolerance policy remained intact.

June 26: A federal judge in California orders U.S. immigration authorities to reunite separated families on the border within 30 days, describing the Trump administration's handling of the crisis as attempts "to address a chaotic circumstance of the government’s own making." The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego, says children younger than 5 must be reunified within 14 days.

