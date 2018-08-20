Good news, Wendy's Frosty lovers!

Remember that 50-cent Frosty you enjoyed this summer? It's back.

On Monday, Wendy's announced the return of a small vanilla or chocolate Frosty for some loose change.

How long does this deal last?

Wendy's will never say.

That's to create urgency so you'll rush down to Wendy's and order some of that creamy goodness paying half of what it normally costs so you don't miss out.

Does that actually work?

Well, as I type this, all I'm thinking about doing when I punch out is driving to Wendy's. So...yeah.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com