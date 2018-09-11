People gather around candles and a US flag during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018.

APU GOMES, AFP/Getty Images

The mother of Telemachus Orfanos, 27, who died in Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, after surviving last year's shooting in Las Vegas, called for gun control measures in a now-viral video.

"I don't want prayers," Susan Orfanos told ABC7 in Southern California. "I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns."

Orfanos was rebuking the phrase "sending thoughts and prayers," which is commonly used in the wake of mass shootings.

Her son died after Ian David Long, 28, entered the Borderline Bar and Grill, a country western bar 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. He deployed a smoke device and opened fire on the crowd, killing 12 people.

Orfanos was a 2009 graduate of Thousand Oaks High School who served 2 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy. He also attended the Route 91 music festival last year, where a gunman killed 58 people.

"It is particularly ironic that after surviving the worst mass shooting in modern history, he went on to be killed in his hometown," Marc Orfanos, the victim's father, told the Ventura County Star of the USA TODAY Network.

Susan Orfanos later doubted the possibility of gun control measures in the current political climate, criticizing the NRA for donating to political campaigns and lobbying lawmakers of both parties. She cited the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 26 dead.

"If mowing down 5-year-olds at Sandy Hook didn't make an impression, nothing will," Orfanos told the Washington Post. "The bottom line is the NRA owns most of the Republican party, and probably some of the Democratic Party as well."

#LasVegasShooting #ThousandOaksMassacre

