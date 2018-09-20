— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

All-Clad makes some of the highest-quality, longest-lasting cooking products money can buy. However, the typically steep price tag of these products usually deters the average person from buying their own sets. In fact, if it wasn't for the cost, All-Clad would have earned a higher rank in our list of the best cookware sets of 2018.

If the cost is the only thing stopping you from filling your kitchen with this iconic cooking brand, you have to check out All-Clad’s factory seconds flash sale right now. Now through 11:59 p.m. tonight, you can get “factory seconds” models of All-Clad cookware for up to 80% off. Plus, if you spend $99.99 or more—which frankly isn’t too hard to do)—you can get an extra 10% off.

There's a large selection, from stainless to nonstick to accessories and more. For example, you can get a usually $115 8-inch D3 Armor fry pan for just $50 (that’s $65 in savings!). You can also find other pots, pans, griddles, knives, bakeware, kitchen accessories, and more with similar discounts. To access these amazing deals, you just need to enter your email, which has the added advantage of ensuring you'll get a head's up before the next big sale too.

It's important to note that because all of these products are factory seconds, they’re not completely perfect—but there’s actually no need for concern. All this means is that these products couldn't be sold at full price due to minor imperfections like surface scratches and dents, which is going to happen after cooking with them over time anyway and should not affect the integrity of the cookware.

If you want flawless cookware, this might not be the sale for you. But for those of us who can look past a few scratches, you can score some incredible deals on new high-end items to fill your kitchen.

