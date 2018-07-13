Image source: Getty Images. Investors focused on the healthcare sector seem to be getting scared -- and it's not even Halloween yet. Healthcare stocks have taken a beating recently. But remember what Warren Buffett once famously said: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful." If you want to follow Buffett's advice (and why shouldn't you?!), there are plenty of good deals to be found right now. Here are three healthcare stocks that are looking cheap. A megablockbuster and a loaded pipeline AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) counts over 30 products on the market. One of those products, though, generates over 60% of the company's total revenue: Humira. In the first half of 2016, sales for the autoimmune disease drug totaled $7.2 billion, up 16% compared to the prior-year period. While Humira certainly remains the primary driver behind AbbVie's success, the biotech's lineup includes a couple of other enormously successful drugs. Imbruvica, which is co-marketed by Johnson & Johnson , pulled in revenue of $820 million in the first half of the year. Hepatitis C treatment Viekira made $833 million in the same period. There's also a lot for investors to like about AbbVie's pipeline. The biotech has over 50 clinical studies in progress. 15 of those are in late-stage development. Two pipeline candidates could emerge as heirs to Humira -- ABT-494 and risankizumab. Elagolix stands out as another drug with great potential. Zacks analyst David Bautz thinks if Elagolix wins regulatory approval, it could reach peak annual sales of $1.5 billion for the endometriosis indication and $2.6 billion for the uterine fibroids indication. AbbVie trades at less than 11 times forward earnings. With analysts projecting that the company could grow earnings by 16% annually over the next five years, this stock looks attractively valued. Plus, investors also shouldn't overlook AbbVie's dividend yield of 3.73%, one of the better yields available in the healthcare sector. Pharmacy benefits manager with benefits Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX) ranks as the largest pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) in the U.S. Like other PBMs, Express Scripts should benefit from the aging U.S. population. As Americans grow older, they're more likely to need prescription drugs. This increased usage of prescription drugs should bode well for demand for PBMs, which exist to help control drug costs. Size gives Express Scripts a competitive advantage. Because of its 85 million covered lives, the PBM has more leverage in negotiating with drug companies. That large size also helps Express Scripts achieve operational economies of scale. Shares of the PBM are down around 20% year to date. The primary reason behind this drop is a dispute between Express Scripts and its second-largest customer, Anthem . The two companies are currently in litigation. My view is that risk from the Anthem dispute is already largely baked into Express Scripts' share price. The stock currently trades at a little over 10 times forward earnings. That's well below the PBM's historical levels. Demographic trends should enable Express Scripts to continue to grow at a solid rate. I think this growth potential combined with Express Scripts' attractive valuation make this a stock for investors to seriously consider. Jazz up your portfolio Soaring sales of Xyrem have been music to the ears of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shareholders. The narcolepsy drug brought in revenue of more than $530 million the first half of 2016, up 15% compared to the prior-year period. Three other drugs in Jazz's lineup also make solid contributions to the company's financial success. Leukemia drug Erwinaze made over $100 million in the first six months of the year. Sales for Defitelio, which treats hepatic veno-occlusive disease, topped $51 million. Pain medication Prialt generated revenue of more than $14 million during the period. Jazz hopes to soon have another big winner. The company recently initiated a rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for Vyxeos. Jazz picked up the acute myeloid leukemia drug with its acquisition of Celator earlier this year. This biotech appears to offer investors growth at a very reasonable price. Wall Street thinks Jazz Pharmaceuticals will be able to increase earnings by 18% annually over the next five years. Assuming Vyxeos wins regulatory approval, I think those projections seem realistic. Jazz's stock trades at just over 10 times forward earnings. That makes Jazz a relatively inexpensive biotech stock for investors to put on their watch list. Keith Speights owns shares of Express Scripts. The Motley Fool owns shares of Express Scripts. The Motley Fool recommends Anthem and Johnson and Johnson. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days . We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY. Offer from the Motley Fool: A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity

You’ve got financial questions. The internet’s got answers. So do friends, family members and late-night TV money gurus.

But sometimes you need a professional who can provide money advice that’s tailored specifically to your needs. And that raises more questions: Whom do I hire? How much will it cost? What will they ask? Where do I start?

Find the right help, at the right cost

Financial pros are like doctors: Some are specialists in defined areas, such as taxes or managing investments. Others are general practitioners, offering advice on everything from budgeting and investing to insurance and retirement planning.

Goals-based planning has become all the rage in the world of financial planners and investment advisers. That’s a strategy where you identify your goals – a retirement home in Arizona and one in Paris – and then create a savings plan and investment portfolio to fund those dreams and aspirations. Review and revise those goals and portfolio on a regular basis and – voilà – happy ending.

iStockphoto

Just starting out? For financial situations that aren’t complex – you’re looking for low-cost investment guidance or to open your first IRA – automation has enabled traditional firms like Vanguard and Fidelity as well as online-only companies like Betterment and Wealthfront to substantially lower the price of portfolio management.

These so-called robo-advisers charge a small fee (ranging from 0.25 percent to 0.89 percent of your account balance) to build and manage a portfolio of low-cost investments suited to your financial goals. The investment mix is determined by a computer algorithm and is automatically adjusted when needed. At the basic account level, you can start investing with $500 or even less.

The long-running game of “will it, will it not” is over: The fiduciary rule is now live. It was designed to protect retirement investors from conflicts of interest in the financial advice industry

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Need comprehensive, hands-on help? For those juggling multiple priorities – like saving for college, retirement, a new deck and a nose job – a certified financial planner can provide holistic one-on-one advice for even the most complex financial situations. The official CFP designation indicates that a provider has gone through a rigorous formal training and testing process.

A fee-only CFP typically charges by the hour (usually $200 to $400) or by the task (a flat $1,000 to $3,000 fee, for example). The initial consultation to discuss your needs and their services is usually free.

Ask whether the person you’re considering is a fiduciary, a term that means they’re obligated to put the client’s best interests first. (Members of the Garrett Planning Network and National Association of Personal Financial Advisors fill both the fiduciary and fee-only requirements.)

Want something in between? Many robo-advisers combine computer-driven portfolio management with access to living, breathing financial advisers. Depending on account size or the robo-adviser’s subscription model, the level of service varies – from online and email-only consultations with trained staff to scheduled phone conferences with a dedicated adviser.

Getting acquainted

Whether you hire human help or opt for electronic money management, you’ll begin with a review of where you stand. You’ll be asked about:

Your goals: What are your short- and long-term financial priorities?

What are your short- and long-term financial priorities? Your current financial picture: How much money comes in and goes out? What do you own, and what do you owe?

How much money comes in and goes out? What do you own, and what do you owe? Your risk tolerance: This series of questions about how queasy stock market gyrations make you informs how much of your portfolio should be in stocks versus other investments like bonds.

Online advisories offer virtual tours, demos and even the chance to test-drive the investment platform before you sign up. Wealthsimple even jumps right into advice mode by performing a free portfolio review for potential clients and discussing their savings and debt.

An initial meeting with a human financial planner, even the free consultation, is more involved. Like a first date, it’s the chance to get to know one another and see if you mesh on a personal and philosophical level. Take this opportunity to find out everything you can, including how much you can expect to pay, how the financial plan will be presented and how often to expect ongoing communication. (Here are 10 questions to ask an adviser to gather information and see whether you click.)

Do a background check: Ask to see Form ADV, which shows fee structure, firm history and any misconduct.

Working together

No matter whom you hire, keep in mind that the effectiveness of a financial plan depends on the quality and completeness of the information you provide. Don’t be shy about revealing your money issues. You want to feel comfortable sharing your financial details in order to receive advice tailored to your unique needs and goals.

Dayana is a writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website. Email: dyochim@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @DayanaYochim.

NerdWallet is a USA TODAY content partner providing general news, commentary and coverage from around the web. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

