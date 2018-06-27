All the other stores having sales for Amazon Prime Day

ljubaphoto / Getty Images

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Amazon Prime Day shakes up summer with some of the best deals and price drops of the year, sending everyone into a shopping frenzy. It sets the bar high in terms of summer shopping and other retailers want to get in on the madness too. So when you need a break from scouring Amazon's site or just aren't a big fan of Prime Day, you browse through some of your favorite retailers to get even more savings. It's basically Black Friday in July and we are here for it.

1-800-Flowers (upcoming)

As part of Passport Day, you can take 25% off select products from brands like Harry & David, Simply Chocolate, Cheryl’s Cookies,The Popcorn Factory, and 1-800-Flowers.com with the code "PASSPORTDAY25." Members of the Celebrations Passport loyalty program can access these deals early starting on July 16. The sale will officially start July 17 through July 22, and if you aren’t already a member, you can join the program beginning July 16 for a limited-time fee of $19.99 (regularly $29.99).

Shop the 1-800-Flowers sale and save 25% with the code "PASSPORTDAY25"

A.J. Madison

For those looking to upgrade their appliances, you can save an extra 20% on their clearance items filled with brands like Bosch, GE, Miele, and more.

Shop the A.J. Madison sale

Best Buy

Best Buy always has a few sales going on, but right now you can save $500 on select Sony 4K TVs and get 20% or more off select wireless headphones.

Shop the Best Buy sale

Bloomingdale's

If you're a Bloomingdale's Loyallist, you can get in on some great savings right now. You can take 25% off, if you have a Bloomingdales card or get 20% off, if you're a Loyallist on any items labeled "LOYALLIST OFFER." You also get a $25 reward card for every $100 spent. Plus, everyone can save 10% on beauty.

Shop the Bloomingdale's sale

Cratejoy (upcoming)

Cratejoy is running a “Treat Yourself Summer Sale” from July 16 through July 17. There will be 20% off 50 select subscription boxes like SpiceBreeze, Jackie's Chocolate, Free Your Tea, and more.

Shop the Cratejoy sale

Dell (upcoming)

Tech lovers can save up to 40% on Dell PCs, Alienware and Dell Gaming systems, monitors, accessories, and more for Cyber Week from July 16-23. There will also be new deals every day until July 20 on products like Inspiron laptops and monitors.

Shop the Dell Cyber Week sale

Dermstore

Right now, you can get 20% off PCA Skin products like serums, toner, sunscreen, and more at Dermstore with the code "PCA20" at checkout.

Shop the Dermstore PCA Skin sale

eBay

Right now, eBay is running a unique $119 Deals promotion. That means you can get select products for $199, which offers a variety of savings on bikes, kitchen gadget, speakers, and more. Plus, there's free shipping.

Shop the eBay sale

Express

There's a ton of BOGO deals on jeans and hoodies over at Express right now. Plus, you can get 50% off women's shorts and swimwear.

Shop the Express sale

Google Express

There are a ton of summer sales going on at Google right now until July 17. There's great discounts ont the Google Home and Google Home Mini as well as patio furniture, sunscreen, luggage, and more. Plus, you can get free shipping on all orders over $15.

Shop the Google Express sale

Houzz

Looking for more outdoor furniture? Right now, Houzz is having a sale with up to 75% off lounge sets, pool essentials, front door decor, and more.

Shop the Houzz outdoor furniture sale

J. Crew

Sales are great, but sales on sales is even better. Right now you can get an extra 40% off sale with the code "BIGGERSALE."

Shop the J. Crew sale

Levi's

You can take an extra 25% off on your purchase in the Levi's Secret Sale with the code "VIP25." The sale runs through midnight on Monday, July 16, and only a handful of styles are excluded.

Shop the Levi's Secret Sale

Lord & Taylor

Right now, you can take 40% off new arrivals and up to 75% off clearance at Lord & Taylor. They claim it's Black Friday prices in July.

Shop the Lord & Taylor sale

Lowe's (upcoming)

From July 16 to July 17, this popular home improvement store is offering an extra 10% off sitewide for new and existing MyLowe's Customers and if they spend $150 or more, they can get a free Google Home Mini. Others can save 25% or more on Select Tools, up to 60% off Select Smart Home & Electronics, up to $100 off Select Grills & Smokers, up to $100 off Select Floorcare, and up to 33% off Select Building & Maintenance Supplies.

Shop the Lowe's Prime Mid-July Sale

Macy's

It's officially Black Friday in July at Macy's. Right now, you get huge savings on clothing, beauty, jewelry, home, kitchen, and more and take an extra 15% off with the code "JULY" until July 15.

Shop the Macy's sale and save an extra 15% with the code "JULY"

Massdrop

Massdrop has a bunch of drops on some incredible tech products right now. You can save $50 on Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, up to $500 on a Samsung QLED Q6FN Series 4K TV, $400 on a Sony A1E 65" 4K Ultra Smart Bravia OLED TV, and $150 on Pioneer Elite Dolby Atmos Speakers.

Shop Massdrop for even more sales

Nordstrom

We live for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale because there's incredible prices on the hottest looks. It doesn't officially start until July 20, but if you're a Cardmember, you can start shopping the sale right now.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Rack

There are a ton of new arrivals at Nordstrom Rack right now. Bonus: They're on a super sale right now until July 15. You can save up to 60% off on some of your favorite brands and upgrade your summer wardrobe in the process.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals Sale

Saks 5th Avenue

Surprise! There's a sale at Saks. Right now, you can take get up to 70% off select sale items, which is a steal considering the normal prices of this department store.

Shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Midsummer Surprise Sale

Sears

When you're buying a big ticket item, it's always nice to get a little extra with it. Right now, Sears is having a Buy More, Get More sale, meaning you can get an appliance for buying an appliance. For example, if you buy a Kenmore Elite bottom freezer refrigerator, you can get a free Kenmore chest freezer.

Shop the Sears Buy More, Get More sale

Sur La Table

The French have a lot of great things: baguettes, croissants, and cookware brands. Right now, you can save up to 55% French brands like Le Creuset, Mauvel, Staub, and more at Sur La Table.

Shop the Sur La Table sale

Target (Upcoming)

On July 17, Target will have some massive savings. You can get 30% off Target-exclusive home brands, 25% off beauty and personal care, up to 30% off top Google products, up to 30 percent off select baby gear, and save on cookware, small appliances, toy brands, and floorcare. Plus, if you spend $100 on Target.com, you'll get a a free six-month membership for same-day delivery (nearly $50 in savings).

Shop the Target sale

Ulta

Looking to upgrade your makeup stash? Ulta is having a "Hot Buys" sale with up to 50% off select products from brands like Urban Decay, Tarte, Smashbox, and more.

Shop the Ulta sale

Walmart

Walmart is having a variety of sales on fans, patio and garden, electronics, sports and outdoors, and more. They're also selling the Google Home Mini for just $34 right now.

Shop the Walmart sale

Wayfair

This online home decor store has two major sales going on right now. You can save up to 70% on outdoor furniture and up to 70% on a variety of rugs.

Shop the Wayfair sale

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com