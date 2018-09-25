Top international destinations, according to Mastercard

This picture was taken from the panoramic observatory of the Montparnasse Tower in Paris, which had 17.44 million visitors last year, according to Mastercard.

THOMAS SAMSON, AFP/Getty Images

Bangkok, London and Paris were the most popular international destinations last year, according to Mastercard.

Mastercard examined 162 cities worldwide to come up with its Global Destinations Cities Index. The ranking is based on the number of visitors and amount of money they spent in 2017. For the first time, Mastercard also looked at the average length of stay and amount of money spent during the visit.

The analysis also provides a forecast for the following year.

The number of international overnight visitors increased last year, and Mastercard expects that trend to continue this year. Seoul, South Korea had a dip in visitors last year. This year, Istanbul, which is going through a currency crisis that is making it a more affordable destination, is seeing an uptick.

Bangkok led the pack last year with 20 million international overnight visitors. Mastercard predicts a growth this year of 9.6 percent visitors.

Visitors to Bangkok tend to stay 4.7 nights during their trips and spend, on average, $173 a day.

By Mastercard’s assessment, Bangkok is more affordable than Paris, Singapore or Seoul. But it is more expensive than London, according to Mastercard.

Photos of the top international destinations are in the gallery above.

A tour of Singapore's street food scene

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com