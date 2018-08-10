There are always deals happening. These are the best.

Wayfair / Amazon

There are loads of deals happening every day on pretty much everything you could ever want or need. But oftentimes, those deals are on products that aren't actually that great or are inflated to look like better savings than you're actually getting. That's where we come in. We use tools like Fakespot and Camel Camel Camel to dig deeper into seemingly great sales to find out if they're actually worth it. At the same time, we scour all the top retailers to catch sales you'd love but might otherwise not find out about until it's too late.

We will be updating this post throughout the week to bring you all the best deals on products you'll love and sales at your favorite retailers.

1. Under $20: Braided Lightning cables

Finally, cables that won't fray just because you use them.

Anker

There's nothing worse than a fraying charging cable. These braided nylon cables from Anker won't ever fray, making them a great choice for anywhere you need them. Right now, you can save 25% on a 2-pack of the 3- and 6-foot options in black, silver, or red with the code "ANKER532" on Amazon. These don't support fast charging, so we recommend using them in places like guest rooms, the garage, or the kitchen where you might just need a little extra boost.

2. Under $20: All the candy you'll need for Halloween

Be prepared this Halloween.

Hershey's

It might not seem like it, but we're only a few weeks away from Halloween already. Don't wait until the last minute to get your trick-or-treating supplies. For one day only, there's a Deal of the Day on big bags and boxed of individually wrapped sweet treats on Amazon. You can save 25% on everything from full-sized candy bars to Jolly Ranchers to fun size candy bars, making it a bit cheaper than you'll find at your local store and one less thing you can cross off your holiday to-do list.

Get big discounts on bulk candy for Halloween on Amazon

3. Dermstore: Save 20% on health and beauty

Stock up on the best hair dryer ever, makeup, beauty supplies, and more.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether you need to stock up on sheet masks or replenish your eyeliner stash, Dermstore's a great place to look. Right now through October 12, you can take advantage of the Friends & Family Sale. After you fill up your cart, enter the code "FRIEND" at checkout and you'll get 20% off your purchase. Dermstore has everything from our favorite hair dryer to skin care and makeup to men's products, but note that some brands, including Stila, beautyblender, and Essie are not participating in the sale.

Save 20% on your purchase at Dermstore with the code "FRIEND"

4.Under $300: A powerful, portable projector

You can watch TV anywhere with this portable projector.

Anker

A portable projector is a great solution if you really like watching Netflix in bed but don't want or have room for a big TV. The Anker Nebula Mars II is a personal favorite, and right now it's $200 off the regular $500 price tag on Amazon with the code "ANKERPC4." We've never seen this projector come even close to this low price, with the lowest previously being over $350.

The more affordable and smaller Capsule, which had HD but not 720p picture quality, usually sells for $350 on Amazon. So this deep discount on the Mars II is completely worth splurging on. It displays a bright HD-quality picture, auto-focuses, uses dual 10W audio drivers for better sound, and has a four-hour battery life.

Get the Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector on Amazon for $399.99 (Save $200)

5. Wayfair: Up to 70% off

Redecorate your home for fall without breaking the bank.

Wayfair

If you're in need of new furniture, you're sick of Ikea's lineup, and you don't want to spend an arm and a leg, Wayfair is the place for you. They have tons of trendy and classic furniture, lighting, and home decor at affordable prices. Right now, they're holding a 4-Day Flash Sale in which you can save up ton 70% on select items. This is the last day of the sale, so make your Columbus Day more successful than just a day off from work (if you're so lucky).

Shop the Wayfair Flash Sale for up to 70% off

More awesome deals on great products

Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds—$142 on Amazon (Save $17) : This is the best price we've seen so far for the best true wireless earbuds.

: This is the best price we've seen so far for the best true wireless earbuds. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker —$79.96 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the most popular Instant Pot model for a reason.

: This is the most popular Instant Pot model for a reason. TCL 49-In. Roku 4K Smart TV—$319.99 on Amazon (Save $160): It may be last year's model, but you won't find a better price for an affordable smart 4K TV.

More sales happening at retailers you love

