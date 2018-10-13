— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.



It's the weekend, and you know what that means: waking up without an alarm, drinking your coffee as slowly as you'd like, and giving the little things in your life the spotlight for a while. Invariably, you may realize there's something—a useful gadget, some kitschy home decor piece, or an article of clothing—that might be so useful as to reverberate through the moments in your life, and then it's shopping time. That's usually what happens to me, anyway.



If you're planning to check out all the deals on Amazon this weekend, good news! We've already scoured Amazon's best deals this morning, and thrown together our favorite five. This weekend, you can save on a Japanese chef's knife, a smoke/carbon monoxide detector, a pair of true wireless earbuds, and more.



1. A Japanese gyuto chef's knife

This Japanese gyuto knife is deeply discounted this weekend

Amazon / Simple Song

Usually priced at $150, you can get this Japanese gyuto-style chef's knife for a little over $30 this weekend. While we haven't tested it ourselves (yet), and price tracking info shows it occasionally goes on sale for a few dollars less, this is about as discounted as this Simple Song knife gets.



The blade's 420 HC stainless steel design—a reference to the metal's "high carbon" intake, which determines edge hardness—should hold sharpness longer than a non-HC variant. What's more, I don't know if you've handled rosewood much, but it's a wonderfully lightweight and soft wood. If you're an adamant chef or are just looking to see what kind of difference a high quality knife makes without spending a ton of money, this one should be on your blade-ar.



Get the Simple Song Gyuto Kitchen Chef's Knife for $32.73 (Save $117.26)

2. This First Alert smoke detector

Update your home's smoke alarms this weekend

Amazon / First Alert

While it might not be your job to keep your smoke and carbon monoxide detector's up to date if you're renting, I'm willing to bet some of you home owners could stand to update one or two of the detectors around the house. Normally around $55, this detector from First Alert is only $22 this weekend.



This means instead of paying the usual $160 for a 4-pack, you could buy 4 individual detectors for about half that much. This detector uses photoelectric rather than ionization sensors, meaning it responds much quicker to smoldering fires, but not as quickly to fast (read: cooking snafu) fires that produce a sudden gout of smoke. While it has almost 1,500 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon, there are also quite a few reviews claiming these detectors stopped working after a year or so—which is worth keeping in mind before you buy.



Get the First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $22.36 (Save $32.63)

3. A pair of true wireless ear buds

These truly wireless buds are at their lowest price ever

Amazon / Soundcore

If you haven't heard of "truly" wireless ear buds, here's the deal: they're a left and right channel set of in-ear style headphones with no wires whatsoever. Like other Bluetooth-based ear buds, they have to be charged, but unlike the slightly more establish kind of Bluetooth headphones that have a wire or band running between them, true wireless ear buds are, well, actually wire-free.



This set from Soundcore, the Liberty Lite, have generally positive reviews from verified purchases, and are a great way to de-clutter your workout situation without spending a bunch of money. They also claim 12 hours of use post-charge, have a Bluetooth 5.0 graded connectivity standard, and are water resistant for you folks who like to get real sweaty.

Get the Soundcore Liberty Lite true wireless ear buds for $49.99 (Save $30)

4. A spoooooky pumpkin carving kit

Get a head start on your best ever jack-o-lanters

Amazon / Halloween Haunters

It's October: time for discounted candy, extraneously strung cobwebs, and that one motion-activated ghost you keep hanging in the garage despite that it goes off at random right around 3AM. Oh, and who could forget jack-o-lanterns? Thankfully, Amazon's got a deal on this 14-piece carving kit, making it easy to dress up your unsuspecting pumpkins as the ghoulish decorations they were always destined to be.



The kit has primarily positive reviews, though some buyers did claim the tools weren't as sharp as they would have liked. This one also includes a set of tools specifically for kids, making it easier to dive into carving with your young'uns. While you can definitely get cheaper kits at your local CVS, reviewers claim this tool set is much more reliable overall.

Get the Halloween Haunters Pumpkin Carving Kit for $16.96 (Save $18.03)

5. A 150-mph cordless blower

This battery-included cordless blower is on sale

Amazon / Greenworks

Okay, so October isn't all about spooky decorations and carving pumpkins: you've still gotta do chores. If there's one drawback to having a yard full of beautiful trees, it's that every autumn, all of those pretty red and yellow leaves invariably become a swamp of brown carpeting on your lovely lawn. And while raking them into a pile or stuffing them into trash bags that look like lumpy pumpkins is a time-honored tradition, it's a lot easier to skip the manual labor and get the job done with a decent leaf blower.



This variable-speed, 150-mph battery powered leafblower is, thankfully, decently discounted this weekend, so if you've been staring daggers at the rusty rake in your garage, it might be worth it to finally upgrade.

Get the Greenworks Variable Speed Cordless Blower for $89.21 (Save $39.79)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

