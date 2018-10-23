Portland, Ore. is the best food city in America, according to a study by Wallet Hub. Experts looked at the food scene in 182 cities and measured its affordability, diversity, accessibility and quality.

Portland ranked No. 1 overall, 17 for affordability and 5 for diversity, accessibility and quality. San Francisco came in second overall, in front of Miami, New York City and Los Angeles.

Although San Francisco was second, it was 127th in the affordability category. But it has the second best diversity, accessibility and quality, coming after New York City. Despite the high rank, New York is one of the worst places for food affordability, ranking at 175 out of 182.

John Stanton, an expert on the study, said competition and diversity were two top indicators for evaluating the best food city.

"When you have more grocery stores and restaurants, the more they will try to have more variety and better prices," he said to Wallet Hub. "The more ethnic diversity in a city, the more likely you will find food choice."

The study also comes with other rankings in categories like most restaurants, ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, specialty food stores and a few others, including:

Best for groceries: Laredo, Texas

Laredo is located in southern Texas along the Mexican border. It is known for its authentic Mexican food that can be found all around the city.

Best average price for beer and wine: Indianapolis, Ind.

Despite the capital's convenient pricing, Indiana is a state with stringent alcohol laws. For instance, calling something a happy hour is illegal. Restaurants can only serve alcohol on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and liquor stores, grocery stores and other places that carry alcohol can only sell it on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Best for craft breweries and wineries per capita: Santa Rosa, Calif., Portland, Ore., Seattle, Denver and San Diego.

Last year, Santa Rosa was named microbrew capital of the U.S. A microbrewery was defined as a brewery that "produces less than 15,000 barrels of beer per year with 75 percent or more of its beer sold off-site." There are about 25 breweries in Sonoma County, where Santa Rosa is located. About 75 breweries live in Portland, 174 in Seattle metropolitan area, Denver has 148 and San Diego County has 185.

Best for coffee shops per capita: New York City, San Francisco, Portland Ore., Seattle and Orlando, Fla.

Similar to the best foodies study, Wallet Hub also conducted a study on best city for coffee lovers where New York came out on top. Experts based the ranking on factors like the price of coffee, doughnut shops per capita and coffee shops with WiFi.

What about the worst food cities?

Some of the worst food cities are Jackson, Miss.; Augusta, Ga.; Montgomery, Ala.; West Valley City, Utah and Pearl City, Hawaii. Augusta has the worst diversity, accessibility and quality, coming just behind Montgomery. Pearl City has the worst affordability.

