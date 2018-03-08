Our favorite products at great prices.

When I wake up on the weekend and I don't want to go outside yet, I usually go on a hunt for deals from the comfort of my bed. Today, Amazon had some incredible sales on some of the best products we've ever tested and I was pretty excited about it. So whether you've been eyeing those fancy headphones (I'm looking at you AirPods) or just want to upgrade your kitchen with some reusable straws or a chef's knife, these deals are for you. Plus, it's always nice to know that you're getting a great product and saving some cash while you do it.

1. Our favorite true wireless earbuds are actually on sale

We were shocked by how much we love AirPods.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

No longer are the days that we accidentally interrupt out music by disconnecting our headphone wires while jamming out—thanks to truly wireless headphones. Although it may look a bit silly having single 'buds hanging from your ears, Apple AirPods are the best truly wireless earphones out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, connect easily to Apple products, and are completely wireless. Bonus: They sound much better than their wired counterparts and also comes with a simple charging and impressive battery life.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem like that much, but Apple products rarely go on sale, and finding a deal on them on Amazon is even rarer, making this a truly incredible deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.98 and save $14 .02

Looking to spend less than $100? Anker's Soundcore Liberty Lite True Wireless Earbuds are on sale as well. They're usually $79.99, but you can get them for $64.99 with the code "SDCLBT66."

2. The best grill tongs for the end of summer

Flip your way to your next barbecue.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

We have approximately one month left of summer and grill season is still in full swing and you're going to want a good set of grill tongs for all your grilling and flipping needs. After testing a variety of grill tongs, we found that these ones from OXO bested the competition. We loved these tongs because their scalloped pincers makes it easy to grab all kinds of food and had a comfortable, non-slip grip. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen. If you're looking to spend just a little less, these ones from Weber are the best affordable grill tongs we've ever tested and are on sale for $1 less.

Get the OXO Good Grips 16" Grilling Tongs for $12.99 and save $2

3. A great affordable chef's knife for the kitchen

Chop, dice, and slice dinner with this great knife.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Any novice chef will know that a dull, cheap knife makes chopping veggies difficult or worse, can lead to a cut finger. If you're doing any sort of food chopping, you might want to grab the best affordable chef's knife we've ever tested. Right now, it's on sale for just under $30, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. We love this Victorinox chef's knife because it stood up to some of the more expensive models in terms of sharpness and chopping power.

Get the Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife for $27.77 and save $17.18

4. Our favorite affordable reusable straws

Sipping for the environment.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

With all the talk of how bad plastic straws are for the environment and companies phasing they out of food establishments, you may have thought about investing in a couple of reusable straws to take with you. These stainless steel straws from SipWell are the best affordable reusable straws we've ever tested and are perfect for sipping drinks around the house or office. We loved these straws because they were easy to use with water and iced coffee, the metal taste wasn't apparent while sipping, the material kept drinks colder, and they were easy to clean. Right now, you can get a set of 4 for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws for $5.89 and save $1

5. The best way to sous vide your food

Mix up your dinner with a new cooking technique.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

If you want to enhance your cooking skills, you need to learn how to sous vide. This fancy way of cooking involves slowly heating food in a temperature-controlled water bath for the perfect texture and doneness of whatever you're cooking. But in order to do so, you're going to need an immersion circulator. The Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker is the best one we've ever tested and right now, it's back down to the lowest price we've seen since Prime Day in mid-July.

Get the Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $69.99 and save $79.01

6. The best mandoline slicer we've ever tested

Perfect slices every time!

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Mandoline's are literally a saving grace for those of us who are tired of cutting vegetables all the time. This handy kitchen gadget slices produce perfectly for salads, scalloped potatoes, and more. Right now, the best mandoline we've ever tested is back down to one of its lowest price. We love this model because its V blade sliced through whatever we threw at it, and offered a lot of variety with five different thickness options. It's also safer than most with rubber feet that keep it from sliding and a larger finger guard than most mandolines.

Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $17.99 and save $2

