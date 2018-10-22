Save on useful products for your home.

Shark / Squatty Potty

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

You're here! That means you either love finding a good deal or maybe just need a mindless distraction from work. Either way, we're here to help. We don't just show you the first handful of sales we see when we log in to Amazon. Anyone can do that! What we do, instead, is dive deep into Amazon, hunting for sales on products and services we know for sure are worth your hard-earned money. Why? Because we've all gone to buy something online that sounds perfect only to have it turn up broken, be 5 times smaller than expected, or just not do what it promised. No one deserves that, so we use our in-house expertise, hands-on experience, and deal-hunting skills to sort out which sales are actually worth your time.

So far, these are the top 5 deals of the week. But we will be updating this post every morning to ensure you're seeing the latest and greatest offers as they come and go. Be sure to check back every morning to see what's new!

1. Our favorite portable speaker is at its lowest price

Jam out with our favorite speaker.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether your planning a party or just hanging out with a few friends, playing music really sets the mood and helps to avoid awkward silence. The JBL 3 is the best portable speaker we've ever tested and is perfect for anyone who wants to take their music on-the-go. We loved this speaker because it has clear sound and is splash-proof, so it's a good choice to use as a home speaker or bring to the beach. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen and we think it's a great price to buy for yourself or as a gift.

Get the JBL Flip 3 Portable Speaker for $55 (Save $20)

2. A gag gift that's actually useful

The bathroom product you never now you needed.

Squatty Potty

The Squatty Potty, a popular Shark Tank product, is here to help you poop better and has literally amassed a cult following because of it. Reviewers say that it makes you poop when you did know you had to (TMI?) and relieves gas in general. Get it as a gag gift for your friend who won't stop talking about their bowel movements or for your home to bring up some interesting questions from your guests. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen, and with more than 8,000 raving reviews on Amazon, you might as well try it out for yourself.

Get the Squatty Potty for $12.48 (Save $7.51)

3. A coffee maker with five different functions

Start your morning with the perfect cup of coffee.

Ninja

If your a coffee lover, you know exactly how you want your coffee in the morning. The Ninja Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Programmable Coffee Maker tries to make achieving these specifications easier with six brew sizes and five brew options like classic, rich, and over ice. It's not one of the best coffee makers we've ever tested, but it also has the functions of a single pod maker and has a built-in milk frother. Right now, it's down $100 for today only. Ninja is also offering great deals on a slow cooker for $65.99 and a blender for $99.99 for Amazon's Deal of the Day.

Get the Ninja Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Programmable Coffee Maker for $99.99 (Save $100)

4. The best affordable pillows are back on sale

What's better than falling asleep on a never-before-used pillow? Saving money on said pillow!

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Your pillows are one of those things you don't think about replacing, but if you can't remember when you bought them, it's probably time to swap them for a new set. Our favorite affordable bed pillows, typically $40 for a set of two, were on sale this weekend for $27 until they went out of stock. They're back again, and still discounted. While this is a few bucks more than this weekend's sale, $31 for two comfortable pillows that don't need to be fluffed constantly is a fantastic deal. Whether you want to replace your pillows on a budget, add more pillows to your growing collection, or have new ones ready for your holiday guests, this is your chance.

Get the Sleep Restoration Gel Bed Pillow 2-Pack for $30.99 (Save $9)

5. Shark vacuums at their lowest prices

Vacuuming got a little easier.

Shark

Vacuuming sucks (pun intended), but whether you like doing it yourself or having a robot do it for you, today's deals have you covered. Right now you can get discounts on the Shark Ionflex Duoclean IF251, which is one of the best handheld vacuums we've ever tested, and the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for today only. They're both good options for keeping your home nice and tidy, especially at these prices

Other great sales on the internet

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com