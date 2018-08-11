Today's best Amazon deals are on some really incredible finds.

Wow. Thanksgiving is in TWO WEEKS. That means Black Friday is also around the corner. And as retailers are ramping up their pre-Black Friday deals, it's more important than ever to be smart about how you shop. That's where Reviewed comes in. We work tirelessly to test the things you want and need so we can help you find the best stuff for you.

And when it comes to finding a good deal, well that's where I really shine. I use all the knowledge Reviewed has gathered in our lab and real-world tests, and combine it with research of price histories, consumer reviews, and other professional reviews so I can help you avoid seemingly good deals on crappy products or deals that aren't actually as worthwhile as they might seem.

1. Save $10: The Instant Pot is back on sale

The Instant Pot is a beauty AND a beast in the kitchen.

If you missed the recent Instant Pot sale where it was down to $70, you might be interested in today's smaller discount. While it's clearly not the lowest price we've seen, I still think it's a good deal because the Instant Pot is worth it at full price. I've had mine for over a year and I could not live without it. I can make a full meal in under an hour, and only spend 10-15 minutes actually doing anything.

The thing with the Instant Pot's sale prices is that you will definitely see it drop lower on (and possibly before) Black Friday. But if you want to use it to prepare a big batch of mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner, you can't really wait for those sales, can you? Plus it sells out fast when the price drops below $80. So an extra $20 for peace of mind that you'll have it in time might be well worth it. Don't forget to click that on-page coupon to save an extra $2!

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $87.88 (Save $12)

Alternatively, when we tested all the best electric multi-cookers, we found that Crock-Pot's is basically identical to the Instant Pot in performance, and it's cheaper too ($69.99 at Target). It just doesn't have the Instant Pot name.

2. Lowest price: The best non-Apple true wireless headphones

Jabra's true wireless earbuds are the best if you're not an Apple fanatic.

Getting your headphone cord caught on a door handle or ripping them out while you're in the middle of a run can be the most infuriating thing in the world. I think the world cheered when Apple unveiled the first true wireless earbuds for those reasons alone. But, not everyone uses Apple products, and not everyone wants super tiny, easily lose-able earbuds.

Jabra makes the best true wireless earbuds after the Airpods. They're bigger, so they might feel a little weird at first, but they're also much harder to lose. Our tester suggests not wearing them for long periods of time because they're fairly bulky, but he also loved that they're sweatproof and dustproof. Right now, they're $40 less than usual, marking the lowest price we've ever seen

Get the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $119.99 (Save $40)

You can also get Apple Airpods for $144.98—$14 less than Apple sells them for on Amazon.

3. Lowest price: Our favorite affordable chef's knife

A good chef's knife doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg (but it should be able to chop through them!).

We always get excited when we see our favorite affordable chef's knife on sale. This usually $45 knife did very well in our tests, with results comparable to those of much more expensive models, and right now it's on sale for $28, matching the lowest price we've ever seen. Considering our favorite overall knife typically costs $145 when it's in stock, the ability to get a knife that's nearly as good for over $100 less is something to get excited about, even if you're not super into cooking.

Get the Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-In. Chef's Knife for $27.99 (Save $17)

4. Lowest price: Our favorite nonstick cookware set

Nonstick cookware can be great, as long as you've got the best pots and pans.

If you're still using the same pots and pans you've had in the cabinet for the last decade, maybe it's time to upgrade (unless you've got a bunch of stainless steel and cast iron cookware. That stuff can last a lifetime!). We tested all the best cookware sets and T-fal, that super affordable brand you always see on Amazon, in Target, and in your friends kitchens, actually does make the best nonstick cookware. Right now, it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen by a couple bucks, and $20 less than the list price.

Get the T-fal C561SC Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set for $76.78 (Save $19)

5. Best price: The best affordable tablet for kids

This tablet is made for tiny hands and growing minds.

If you're sick of your kids constantly asking to borrow your phone or tablet, maybe it's time to get one just for them. We tested all the best kids' tablets and found that Amazon's Fire Kids Edition are actually the best. Right now, all three models are on sale for the lowest price. The 7 is the most affordable, the 10 has the biggest and best screen, and the 8 is a solid combo of the two, making it the most popular option.

Not only do they have parental controls to keep your kids safe while they play (and to limit their screen time) but the Kids Edition comes in a protective case, has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and includes a year free of Freetime Unlimited. This service gives them easy access to educational content from games to shows to books and more. And right now, you can get a tablet for $70, $30 less than usual and matching the best price we've ever seen.

