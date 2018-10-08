Don't miss the Dermstore Anniversary sale.

Makeup can get so expensive, and the worst part for a deal-hunter like me is that those high prices are usually well worth it. But when there's a good sale on these boutique-ish beauty supplies, man do the makeup lovers lose their minds!

Right now, Dermstore is running its annual Anniversary Sale. You can get up to 25% off on participating brands (and there are more than 400) when you use the code "BIRTHDAY." It goes until August 19, but trust me when I say that the best stuff will sell out faster than you think—a lot faster.

There are so many items on sale that it can feel pretty overwhelming to find those hidden gems, so I asked our beauty expert, Jessica Teich, to check out the sale and help me pick out some top-notch choices to get you started. She hand-picked 25 incredible items from brands that had our makeup-loving coworkers reaching for their wallets.

1. The only blending sponge you'll need

This sponge is worth every penny, especially when it's on sale.

All makeup sponges are made the same, so why not get the disposable ones from CVS? Well, it turns out that springing for the nicer blender is actually worth it, according to one of our beauty experts. It lasts longer, does a better job at providing even coverage, and has contours made to be used on every inch of your face.

Get the beautyblender original Makeup Sponge for $15 (Save 25%)

2. The best hair dryer on the planet (basically)

We've never seen this amazing hair dryer for such a low price.

This is the best hair dryer we've ever tested, and this sale puts it at a new low price. Until now, the best deal we'd seen for this hair dryer was around $200. We love that it dried hair quickly, is comfortable and light enough to hold up, and gave us the shiniest results of all the dryers we tried out. Plus, it's adorable.

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 for $186.75 (Save 25%)

3. A cult-favorite lip balm to stock up before winter

The hydrocortisone in this balm soothes chapped lips almost instantly.

Jess personally swears by this balm, which she says give her instant relief when her lips get chapped, dry, or otherwise less than ideal. It's not a flashy product, for sure, but at $5 a pop, there's no reason not to get some to keep in your bag before the weather gets cold and threatens your kisser. (Note that you must buy a minimum of 2, but why not stock up?)

Get Dr. Dan's CortiBalm Lip Treatment for $5.31 (Save 25%)

4. An amazing way to tame your curls

My curly-haired coworkers go NUTS for this stuff.

"After years of dealing with curl gel that made my hair crunchy, I finally found my perfect curl definer," Courtney, my curly-haired coworker, exclaimed (literally). "A few pumps of this and it leaves my hair soft, curls controlled, and myself smelling subtly like coconuts."

Get the DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler for $21 (Save 25%)

5. A skin cream that's as strong as it is gentle

This is one of the most popular skin creams you can get.

This is one of the top-rated skin creams on the market. It's strong enough to ease the symptoms of eczema, but gentle enough that it works for all skin types. If your skin's been feeling dry, a little of this will rehydrate you in no time.

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream for $22.50 (Save 25%)

6. A mask that's almost too fun to peel off

The satisfaction of peeling this off is enough to make you use it ALL THE TIME.

If you're like me and love to peel things off of things (screen protectors, stickers, face masks, etc.) you will love this one. It actually almost starts to pill like a poorly cared-for sweater, which makes it all the more enjoyable for anyone who craves that odd satisfaction and wants to savor the peelies.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel for $36 (Save 25%)

7. The anti-aging treatment everyone's been talking about

Give your skin a little help achieving its natural radiance.

Lactic acid treatments are fire right now, and for good reason. Sunday Riley claims this all-in-one anti-aging treatment can smooth and clear up skin as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It might be expensive, but this discount could be a good reason to indulge.

Get the Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment for $118.50 (Save 25%)

8. A refreshing treatment to nourish your scalp

Combat dandruff at the root of the problem—the scalp.

Do you sometimes, or often, deal with a dry, itchy scalp? Especially with colder months on the horizon, it's good to nourish the skin under your hair. This conditioner's peppermint cools and refreshes your skin, while the charcoal detoxifies your scalp, follicles, and hair, and biotin adds strength.

Get the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Peppermint Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner for $27 (Save 25%)

9. A cult-favorite peel-off mask for oily skin

People are obsessed with this peel-off mask.

OK, we clearly love masks a little too much around here, but there are so many available in this sale and this peel-off one is especially enticing if you've got oily skin. It's a cult-favorite mask, but it's not for those of us with delicate skin. Jess also warned me that you should tread carefully and avoid getting it on your hairline, as it'll basically act like wax and leave you a few hairs lighter.

Get the boscia Luminizing Black Mask for $25.50 (Save 25%)

10. Serious hydration in an elegant can

Move over Prince Albert, this is instant hydration in a can.

After a long, hot day in the sun, your face can feel tired, hot, and maybe a bit dried out. Spray on some of this to get a serious hydration boost. Jess says, "it's like eight glasses of water for your face."

Get the Caudalie Grape Water Facial Mist Spray for $13.50 (Save 25%)

11. Awesome eyeliner from a cult-favorite brand

This is obviously perfect for your cat-eye look.

Good eyeliner is more valuable than gold. This liner from beloved brand Tarte Cosmetics is a great choice, and the kitten head on the cap makes it even more appealing to keep in your purse.

Get the Tarte Cosmetics Sex Kitten Eyeliner for $15 (Save 25%)

12. A top-selling lash conditioner

Show your lashes some TLC.

This is one of the most popular products on Dermstore. Your eye lashes are often ignored when it comes to your skin and hair routines, but with all the mascara coming and going, they could use a little love. RevitaLash is designed to condition and strengthen your lashes. It might seem expensive, but it should last you three months.

Get the RevitaLast Advanced Eyelash Conditioner for $73.50 (Save 25%)

13. A peel-off mask for acne-prone, discolored, or aging skin

Keep these with you for a spa experience wherever you are.

Perhaps the best part of this mask is that it comes in individual packets, so you can keep a few in your bag and use them after the gym or in the airport for a quick refresh. They help with blackheads, pores, dark spots, and breakouts. And with this sale, each packet in this 60-piece set will only cost you $2. That's a lot cheaper than those individual masks you buy at the store.

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel 60-Count Packettes for $120 (Save 20%)

14. A minty liquid lipstick for fresh, fun lips

With 26 different shades, this is a great time to give it a try.

Want a new lipstick? This matte liquid lipstick a fun choice. There are 26 colors to choose from, and Jess says it actually tastes minty, which is way better than the typical lipstick taste.

Get the Tarte Cosmetics Tarteist Quick Dry matte Lip Paint for $15 (Save 25%)

15. A mask you take off with an actual magnet

Magnets! How do they work?

Peeling off a face mask is fun, but doing it without ever touching your face? Sign me up. There are tiny magnetic particles in the formula, so you just hold a magnet close to your face to lift it up. And with it come dirt, dust, and pollen that have settled on your face throughout the day. And don't worry. It comes with a magnet too.

Get the Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age-Defier Skin Recharging Magnet Mask for $56.25 (Save 25%)

16. One of the best brush cleaning mats

This mat makes cleaning your brushes so easy you might actually do it.

Cleaning makeup brushes is a pain, and most of us avoid it. But that traps bacteria and gunk in them and is not only gross but also affects how well your brushes work. We talked to a makeup artist who swears by this brush cleaning mat. It's got so many different textures that it's perfect for every brush you own.

Get the Sigma Beauty Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Mat for $20 (Save 20%)

17. A hand cream made with water from the Dead Sea

Get smooth, supple hands.

This hand cream has Dead Sea water, as well as witch hazel, so your hands will feel much smoother after just a few uses. It's great for people who work with their hands or anyone who lives where winters get harsh.

Get the AHAVA Dead Sea Water Mineral Hand Cream for $24.75 (Save 25%)

18. A gentle makeup-removing cleanser

This cleanser is perfect for getting all that makeup off your face.

This K-beauty-inspired cleanser is perfect for gently removing makeup at the end of a long night. It has sea kelp that leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished instead of stripped bare or oily like other makeup removing cleansers.

Get the boscia Tsubaki Cleansing Oil-Gel for $21 (Save 25%)

19. The best tweezers of all time

You'll never use another tweezer ever again.

If you've never used Tweezerman tweezers, you probably think all tweezers slip and make it hard to actually grab onto the tiny hairs you want gone. Tweezerman tweezers are made fo stainless steel, and their hand-sharpened to ensure a perfect grabbing surface. And as far as I know, they sharpen then for free. All you have to do is cover the cost of postage.

Get the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer for $17.25 (Save 25%)

20. Another amazing mask—this one tackles bacteria

Mud masks are great for clearing your pores.

Mud masks can leave you feeling extra radiant, and this one from GlamGlow has anti-bacterial properties, making it perfect after an especially long, hard day to refresh yourself.

Get the GlamGlow SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment for $44.25 (Save 25%)

21. Some of the best lotion for eczema (and all skin types)

Keep your skin radiant with this lotion.

This lotion is great for all skin types, but people with eczema especially adore its ability to rehydrate dry skin. You can get this stuff practically everywhere, but it's generally not on sale, so add one to your cart. Can't hurt!

Get the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for $10.49 (Save 25%)

22. Boutique sunscreen for a drug store price

The bottle is cute and the product works great.

Sun Bum is one of those aspirational brands for people who love fun in the sun and also care about their skin health. With this sale price, it's the perfect time to stock up, and here's a refresher on applying correctly. Are you doing it the right way?

Get the Sun Bum SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion for $11.99 (Save 25%)

23. A bunch of refreshing face wipe pads

With one quick wipe you'll feel so much better.

Need a facial pick-me-up? These pads are perfect. With lemon peel, licorice root, cucumber, and Indian gooseberry, you'll feel radiant after using one of them.

Get the First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads for $22.50 (Save 25%)

24. Lip therapy before winter can get its claws on you

Treat your lips right.

If your lips are chapped so often you forget what it's like to have smooth, supple lips, you might want to give this a try. It's got shea butter and colloidal oatmeal extract for added softness.

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Lip Therapy for $9 (Save 25%)

25. Try 3 popular First Aid Beauty products in one

Try the kit to see which products you like before you commit.

If you haven't tried First Aid Beauty's facial cleanser, repair cream, or radiance pads, start with this sampler kit. You get smaller amounts of each one all for under $25.

Get the First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go 3-Piece Kit for $22.50 (Save 25%)

