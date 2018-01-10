Google's string of Easter eggs hidden within Search have proved its developers love gaming. And its latest pays tribute to a classic type of game played only with text.

Hidden inside Google's search results is a text adventure game, where players complete tasks by typing basic commands.

To find the game, start by searching for "text adventure." When you get to the search page, right click then select Inspect. You'll pull up a menu on the right hand side. Select "Console" along the top to bring up the developer's console and you'll see the adventure game.

You can also do this by hitting command+option+J on a Mac, or control+shift+J on a PC.

Details of the adventure game were first uncovered by a Reddit user.

Players will notice a giant capital G, part of the Google logo. The goal of the game is to find the rest of the letters making up the Google logo.

Google has released several Easter eggs over the years paying tribute to video games, including "do a barrel roll," which causes the screen to rotate 360 degrees, and "zerg rush," in honor of the game StarCraft, where tiny Os from the Google logo start eating up the search results, and users must click on the letters to stop them.

