From spokeswoman Sarah Sanders' expulsion from the Red Hen restaurant to a Senate intern shouting the "f-word" at the president, a number of Trump administration officials have been disrespected or hassled by political opponents in recent days.

The lack of civility leveled toward those who work in the White House, coupled with the often coarse language from the president himself, has heightened concerns that the mutual tolerance between political opponents that forms the foundation of American democracy is crumbling.

Those concerns grew when Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., urged activists to continue hounding Trump Cabinet members wherever and whenever they find them. Calls from a sitting congresswoman for constituents to confront officials was too much even for her own party leadership. Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., repudiated Waters' remarks and Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan called for an apology from the congresswoman.

Here is a look at the figures serving under President Donald Trump who have taken heat for their jobs in the White House when they weren't acting in their official roles.

Glenn Harlan Reynolds: Is America headed toward a civil war? Sanders, Nielsen incidents show it has already begun

Our view: Red Hen mess feeds uncivil Donald Trump era

Opposing view: The Red Hen owner is right. Stop defending decorum and do something about Donald Trump.

Stephen Miller

Demonstrators converged on the home of White House adviser Stephen Miller in downtown Washington Monday to denounce Miller's role as one of the architects of the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

More: Stephen Miller's D.C. home a target of immigration policy protest

Kirstjen Nielsen

The Department of Homeland Security secretary was confronted with chants of "Shame!" as she tried to dine at an upscale Mexican restaurant in Washington amid the uproar over the administration's policy of separating migrant families accused of illegally crossing the southern border.

More: Protesters confront Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen at Mexican restaurant

Sarah Sanders

A Lexington, Virginia, eatery created a national furor Friday when the owner of the Red Hen restaurant asked the White House press secretary to leave her establishment because of Sanders' role in the administration. Since the incident, the small town in the Shenandoah Valley has been reeling, and Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson stepped down from a local business group Tuesday because of the controversy.

More: Lexington overwhelmed by protests after Sanders' visit to the Red Hen

Donald Trump

OK, Trump was acting officially when a Senate intern yelled "Mr. President, f--- you!" at him from across the Capitol Rotunda. But the incident makes the list because: 1) The president is never really off the job, and 2) The incident showed a dramatic break with norms of respect and civility customarily shown by congressional staffers toward elected officials.

More: Sen. Maggie Hassan suspends intern for yelling vulgarity at President Trump

'Leave my husband alone': Sen. McConnell, Elaine Chao confronted by immigration protesters

Demonstrators gather outside of the Red Hen restaurant White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va. last weekend. The restaurant reopened on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. 01 / 11 White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va. last weekend. The restaurant reopened on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. 01 / 11

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com