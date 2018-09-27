WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) reacts during testimony from Christine Blasey Ford at a Judiciary Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775234142 ORIG FILE ID: 1041876558

Pool photo by Andrew Harnik

Thursday's highly anticipated Senate Judiciary Committee hearing contained hours of emotional testimony as Christine Blasey Ford detailed an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and he responded with a vehement defense.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during a high school party in the early 1980s. The hearing was intended to allow Ford to present her allegation to the committee, which is scheduled to vote Friday on whether to recommend Kavanaugh to the full Senate for confirmation.

Both witnesses gave powerful testimony.

Ford, who testified first, told how the alleged attack affected her life for decades and how she has suffered great public scrutiny for bringing the allegation.

Kavanaugh gave an impassioned — at times angry and tearful — defense. He was supported by a number of Republican senators who criticized the late hour at which the allegations were publicly raised.

Here are some of the best images that capture the historic day:

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Christine Blasey Ford (C) is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee with her attorneys Debra Katz (L) and Michael Bromwich (R) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. In prepared remarks, Ford said, ÒI donÕt have all the answers, and I donÕt remember as much as I would like to. But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.Ó (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775234142 ORIG FILE ID: 1041671342

POOL PHOTO BY WIN MCNAMEE

Entering the walnut-paneled Senate committee room was the culmination of what Ford has called the hardest weeks of her life. She made clear at the start that she considered herself a reluctant witness who came forward out of civic duty.

"I am here today not because I want to be," Ford said. "I am terrified."

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (L), with Senator Dianne Feinstein (R), gives a preliminary statement before Christine Blasey Ford (C), the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP)TOM WILLIAMS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19I48A

POOL PHOTO BY TOM WILLIAMS

As Ford publicly shared her allegations, Chairman Chuck Grassley was quick to chime in. He repeatedly interrupted women and kept a strict 5-minute limit. Among the controversial comments: When Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., jumped into the conversation to speak in support of opening an FBI investigation into the allegation, Grassley cut her off: “Can we hear from Dr. Ford?”

Christine Blasey Ford takes a breath at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ford's testimony was unwavering — emotional, but definitive. Her voice broke at times. She said that the "uproarious laughter" of Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge during the alleged assault is seared into her memory. Asked by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., how certain she is that it was Kavanaugh who assaulted her, Ford replied: "100 percent."

epa07051725 Senator Ben Sasse (C), Rep-Neb., listens as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford (unseen) testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. EPA-EFE/TOM WILLIAMS / POOL

POOL PHOTO BY TOM WILLIAMS

Commentators on Ford's testimony noted the hearing was uncharacteristically muted, with senators listening intently to the emotional testimony. As Ford detailed the threats she's received since going public, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., looked down at the table. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., clasped his hands in front of his face and stared straight ahead.

epa07051507 Republican prosecutor Rachel Mitchell (R) ask questions to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford (unseen) during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018.US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS ORG XMIT: MRX033

Pool photo by Michael Reynolds

Thursday's hearing wasn't a trial, but Republican prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's line of questioning of Ford was reminiscent of a courtroom proceeding. As Mitchell questioned Ford in place of Republican senators, she pressed Ford for details and attempted to uncover inconsistencies in her account. In one case, Mitchell referenced a large printout showing a map of the area where the alleged sexual assault happened.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh stridently rejected the allegations of sexual abuse by Christine Blasey Ford and two other women in prepared remarks.

Win McNamee, Getty Images

An uncharacteristically defiant Kavanaugh gave an angry and emotional open statement, saying “I will not be intimidated from withdrawing from this process." He complained bitterly that his name and family "have been totally and permanently destroyed" by allegations.

"This is a circus!" he shouted, calling it a "grotesque, coordinated character assassination."

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is visibly upset as he testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

Kavanaugh was repeatedly tearful during his testimony, drinking water frequently to avoid breaking down into tears. He became especially tearful when recalling that he learned to keep extensive and detailed calendars from his father. He emotionally told the committee of his daughter's desire to pray for Ford.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., points at the Democrats as he defends Judge Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

One of the most explosive moments of the marathon hearing came as an angry Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at Democrats during his time questioning Kavanaugh. Graham yelled that the allegations made against the judge are a "sham" and accused Democrats of using the allegation for political purposes. He specifically took aim at their repeated expressed desire to open an FBI investigation into the allegation.

"If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us," he said, looking at his fellow senators. "What you want is you want to destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020.”

A page from Brett Kavanaugh's yearbook is shown. Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Gabriella Demczuk-Pool/Getty Images

Kavanaugh's yearbook page was the subject of a repeated line of questioning by Democrats seeking to use it as evidence of Kavanaugh's lifestyle in high school. Some suggested the entry contained references to drinking and sexual exploits. Kavanaugh acknowledged that the page contained regrettable wording, but strongly denied the implications made by Democrats.

epa07051971 Protestors gather outside the US Capitol as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women accusing him of sexual assault, testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. Kavanaugh's once-certain nomination is now in doubt as Kavanaugh faces multiple accusations of sexual improprieties while in high school and college.

JIM LO SCALZO, EPA-EFE

As the hearing progressed, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol. The protest comes hours after nearly 60 people were arrested near the Supreme Court building as they blocked a street and hoping to make a statement against Kavanaugh's nomination.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, Richard Wolf, Louie Villalobos, Caroline Simon, John Bacon and Ashley May, USA TODAY

