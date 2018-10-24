The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new, single-dose flu medication to treat people 12 and older who have had the flu for no more than 48 hours.

Baloxavir, to be sold by Genentech under the brand name Xofluza, is the only single-dose oral medicine approved to treat the flu. It has been shown to significantly reduce the duration of symptoms.

It's expected to be available within weeks.

The announcement comes at the outset of the 2018-19 flu season, after the deadliest season in four decades. More than 80,000 people died from the flu in the United States in 2017-18 and 900,000 were hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Xofluza is the first new flu medicine with a novel proposed mechanism of action approved in nearly 20 years, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.

"With thousands of people getting the flu every year, and many people becoming seriously ill, having safe and effective treatment alternatives is critical," said Gottlieb, a physician.

If patients see their doctors within 48 hours of symptom onset, Genentech says, one dose of Xofluza can significantly reduce the duration of flu symptoms.

"Although there is no substitute for the flu vaccine, we appreciate the development of any medication that assists in the treatment of influenza," said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. "These medications can be lifesaving for those seriously ill, and the single dose makes it a much easier treatment to complete."

The price will be $150 for the single dose, but the company says it plans to offer a coupon that will bring the price down to $30 for people with commercial insurance.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, says more is better when it comes to options to fight flu.

"Our tools to go after the flu are pretty limited," he said. "Having more variety is good for a variety of reasons, including that the less medications you have to take, the better the compliance."

The FDA says Xofluza's safety and efficacy was demonstrated in two randomized controlled clinical trials of 1,832 patients.

Participants were assigned to receive either the drug, a placebo, or another antiviral flu treatment within 48 hours of experiencing flu symptoms.

In both trials, Xofluza patients' symptom were alleviated more quickly compared to the placebo. In the second trial, there was no difference in the time it took to relieve symptoms between those who took Xofluza and another flu treatment.

Benjamin says the true effectiveness will be evident only over time.

"These viruses are pretty clever creatures," he said.

The most common adverse reactions in patients taking Xofluza included diarrhea and bronchitis.

"We’re excited to offer a convenient treatment option that reduces flu symptoms by more than a day with a single oral dose,” said Dr. Sandra Horning, Genentech's chief medical officer and head of global product development.

The FDA approved the new flu medication under an expedited review process used when it determines the drug "would significantly improve the safety or effectiveness of treating, diagnosing or preventing a serious condition."

