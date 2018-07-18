In this photo released by Thailand's Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, the rescued soccer team members pose with a sketch of the Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while trying to rescue them, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in a hospital in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.

AP

Members of a youth soccer team who survived more than two weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand were released from a hospital Wednesday, displaying their health and sharing some details of their perilous ordeal.

The 12 boys and their coach, rescued from the cave in an intricate, three-day international mission that ended more than a week ago, appeared at a news conference televised across that nation of 70 million people who have been transfixed by the team's tale.

The "Wild Boars" hugged friends and kicked a ball around on a miniature, makeshift soccer field. Doctors said they had gained an average of more than six pounds each and were in good health – physically and mentally.

One player said he was startled when the first rescue diver emerged from the cave's muddy waters nine days into the odyssey.

“It happened in the evening,” he told the news conference, per NBC News translation. “We heard people speaking. We were not sure if it was a hallucination. Then we went quieter and realized it was real.”

“It was a miracle," he added. "It was the first glimpse of hope."

The boys and their 25-year-old coach went missing in the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on June 23 after exploring the complex following a game. The coach said they had expect to spend only about an hour in the cave.

More: Elon Musk apologizes for calling Thai cave rescue diver 'pedo guy'

Related: Thai soccer team dug a 16-foot hole inside cave wall before rescuers arrived, despite having no food

The boys initially hiked in but later waded through water. Heavy rains soon sent a wall of water rushing into the cave, flooding sections and blocking their exit. They were trapped more than two miles from freedom.

Divers found them, huddled and hungry after 10 days. But it took another week to design a plan to extricate the boys. A team of more than 100 rescuers from a dozen countries finally rescued them, but not before a former Thai navy diver passed out and died from lack of oxygen while helping set up the escape route.

Also Wednesday, an army doctor who stayed in the cave with the team for a week after they were found shared terrifying details about the boys' attempts to escape before they were rescued.

Lieutenant Colonel Pak Loharachun said in a post on Facebook that the boys, ages 11 to 17, used rock fragments to dig into the cave wall every day, despite not having anything to eat. Incredibly, they managed to dig a 16-foot hole, he said.

The army doctor also praised their coach Ekapol Chanthawong, who he said constantly thought of the boys' well-being before his own.

"I saw from the first day that Ek waited for the boys to satisfy their hunger first. He gave his meal to the young," he said in the post.

The national tourist bureau released a short video thanking the global community for their contributions to the rescue.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health shows some of the 13 rescued soccer team members having a meal together in Chiang Rai province, Thailand on July 14.

Public Health Ministry / handout, EPA-EFE

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com