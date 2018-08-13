50 years of Ford Mustangs
The original 1965 Ford Mustang convertible in Wimbledon White -- the early version known to many as the 1964 1/2. Mustang went on sale on April 17, 1964 and sold more than 418,000 in the first 12 months.
The sixth-generation, redesigned 2015 Mustang.
The 1963 Ford Special Falcon prototype
Company head Henry Ford II with the 1964 1/2 Mustang Ford at the cars unveiling at the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. on April 17, 1964.
The 1965 Ford Mustang hardtop in the Ford Pavilion at the 1964 New York World's Fair where the car was introduced April 17, 1964.
1964 Ford Mustang ad from the New York World's Fair.
1965 Ford Mustang advertising photo
2010 photo of Gail Wise, with her 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, the very first one sold. She still owns it and it has been restored.
1965 (early) Ford Mustang convertible
1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Photo Credit: David Newhardt/ Mustang - Forty Years
1966 Mustang GT fastback
1967 Ford Mustang GT fastback
1968 Ford Mustang coupe
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1970 Ford Mustang hardtop
1970 TransAm
1972 Ford Mustang Sprint edition fastback
1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 fastback
1974 Ford Mustang II
1976 Ford Mustang II Cobra II
1979 Ford Mustang Cobra
1980 Ford Mustang convertible
1982 Ford Mustang GT
1984 Ford Mustang SVO
1985 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
1987 Ford Mustang GT convertible
1989 Ford Mustang convertible
25th anniversary model 1990 Ford Mustang convertible with and orginal 1965 Mustang convertible.
1990 Ford Mustang LX
1993 Ford Mustang Cobra
1994 Ford Mustang Cobra coupe
1996 Ford Mustang GT coupe
1999 Ford Mustang GT convertible
2000 Ford Mustang GT coupe
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT
2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium convertible
2002 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra.
2003 Mustang Mach 1 model -- the model returned for that model year with a 305-hp. V-8 engine and the signature ram-air "??Shaker" hood scoop
2004 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra.
2005 Ford Mustang GT convertible
2006 Ford Mustang with Pony Package
The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 seamlessly combines the modern Mustang muscle car with classic Shelby performance cues, such as the famous Shelby Cobra logo.
The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with lower bodyside racing stripes and Le Mans-style stripes from nose to tail, inspired by those featured on classic Shelby Mustangs.
2008 Ford Mustang
2008 Mustang "Bullitt" special edition -- recalling the 1960s movie and famous Steve McQueen chase scene on the hills of San Francisco.
2010
2011
2012 Boss
2014 Shelby GT500: which has a 662-hp. aluminum 5.8-liter supercharged V-8, making it the industry's most powerful production V-8 engine.
The sixth-generation, redesigned 2015 Mustang.

DETROIT -- Tom and Gail Wise disagreed about whether a broken-down car should be stored in a family garage for 27 years or sold for junk. He insisted they keep it because, he promised, one day he would find the time to fix the vehicle himself.

It was her skylight blue convertible Ford Mustang, purchased at age 22 in 1964, that their family of six drove for 15 years.

One day, it just stopped running. And there it sat until Tom retired. When he started hunting for car parts on the internet, he discovered a story about someone with a similar car who claimed to be the very first Mustang owner, with a purchase date of April 16, 1964.

“Tom came to me and said, ‘I think you bought the car a day earlier,’ ” Gail Wise recalled. “And, sure enough, he went down to the basement and found the receipt and the owner’s manual. Sure enough, I had purchased the car on April 15.”

Mustang 080818 Kpm 882
Gail Wise, 76, of Park Ridge, Illinois is the first buyer of a 1964 Ford Mustang. She and the car are at Ford world headquarters in Dearborn celebrating the building of 10,000,000 Mustangs on Wed., Aug 8, 2018.
Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press

They called Hagerty Classic Insurance, experts on collector cars, and learned a paper trail was essential.

“We had everything,” Gail Wise said. “We didn’t know it was anything special. But we kept the new car invoice, the registered owners manual. Tom’s a saver.”

So now, as Ford celebrates production of the 10-millionth Mustang, Gail Wise is back in the spotlight. She was at company headquarters last week and, from Thursday through Saturday this week, her Mustang will be on public display in Royal Oak, Mich.

“It’s like being a movie star at 76,” she said with a tiny laugh. “I felt like a movie star at 22 when I bought the car. I mean, that was 54 years ago and we’re still talking about it.”

Her story, she notes, is filled with luck and mystery.

'That convertible was for me'

The new third-grade teacher was living at home with her parents on the northwest side of Chicago and sharing her father’s red and black 1957 Ford. But she had accepted a job in the suburbs. So Helen and Cleadis Brown agreed to lend their daughter money for a new car and they headed over to Johnson Ford on Cicero Avenue.

“I told the salesman I wanted a convertible and he said, ‘I have none on the floor.  Come into the back room, I have something special to show you,’ ” Gail said. “There were two Mustangs, one was a hard top. And he didn’t even bother to show me that one. He lifted the tarp and I knew that convertible was for me.”

Mustang 080818 Kpm 1014
Ford CEO and President James Hackett, left, talks with Tom and Gail Wise of Park Ridge, Illinois about their 1964 Ford Mustang convertible at Ford world headquarters in Dearborn celebrating the building of 10,000,000 Mustangs on Wed., Aug 8, 2018.
Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press

Back then, new cars always came out at the end of September and Ford wanted to shock the world with an April reveal. The company had distributed Mustangs to dealerships around the country so salespeople would have something to show when Lee Iacocca unveiled the car at the World’s Fair in New York on April 17, 1964.

“This was two days before, and it was all top secret,” Wise said. “But he sold it to me. I drove out of that showroom with everyone waving at me and asking me to slow down. TV ran a lot of advertisements for Mustang but they never showed the car. They just showed the logo and said, ‘It’s coming.’ For this to be out in April was a really, really big thing. People were so happy, giving me thumbs up, even the police. I don't remember having the top down, so it must've been cold. I wanted to keep driving, but I only had to go about 3 miles to get home.”

She married two years later, bought a home and used the Mustang as a family car with four kids.

“You just didn’t go out and buy new cars,” Wise said. “Tom was using it for work. We could fit three kids in the back seat and I’d hold the youngest on my lap. We would go to McDonald’s and eat in the car. And then one day, he pushes it into the garage. I wanted to get rid of it because we needed space for children’s stuff. He kept saying, ‘It’s my retirement project.’ "

He built an addition onto their two-car garage for the Mustang.

Today, the car has just 68,000 miles.

Mustang Family2
The Wise family, Tom and Gail with their four kids, shot a Christmas card picture in July 1979 with the Ford Mustang. Shortly after, Tom pushed the car into the garage for 27 years.
Gail Wise

“When I was young and single, I enjoyed driving that car,” she said. “The highways were brand new. We had no traffic and you could fly. The first time I saw that Mustang, I thought it was so sporty, with bucket seats and a transmission on the floor. Usually sports cars were expensive, and I could afford this car.”

Now the fully restored (but not altered or modified) classic pony car that cost $3,447.50 is worth $350,000 to $450,000, according to Jonathan Klinger, spokesman for Hagerty  in Traverse City. 

'Bookends of models'

“It can be difficult to place a specific value on such a unique car and story. A car with significant provenance like this — being the original owner of the first-ever sold Ford Mustang — would likely have a premium of around 10 times the current market price,” he said. “Enthusiasts are drawn to the bookends of models. It is stunning that the first-ever sold Mustang is still owned by its original owner.”

Gail Wise said she only wishes her mom and dad could be here.

“I’d like to ask them questions," she said. "We went out on Wednesday, April 15, 1964, to buy me a car. Right in the middle of the week.They worked such long hours."

Her father worked as a cook and her mother worked as a waitress in their family-owned restaurant near Armitage and Grand avenues. 

Mustang 080818 Kpm 263
The grill on the 1964 Ford Mustang owned by Gail Wise, the first Mustang sold. It is at Ford world headquarters in Dearborn during the event celebrating the building of 10,000,000 Mustangs on Wed., Aug 8, 2018.
Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press

Stories about Mustangs leave even industry analysts a little stunned.

Global sensation

“When Mustang hit in 1964, it created a global sensation,” said John McElroy, a longtime auto industry observer and "Autoline" host. “It created a frenzy. It was a car designed and developed by young people, hotshots. Ford blew through production estimates, selling like 600,000 the first year.”

The insane love for Mustang reflects nostalgia for a time when the muscle car war was just getting going and America had a can-do attitude before Vietnam and Watergate.

“I remember when I was a little kid, Dad worked for Ford and brought it home on a Friday night and I remember getting up on Saturday morning and going and sitting in the car for hours," McElroy said. "I was, like, 11 years old. We lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It was the only Mustang in the country, and when we drove, it was like the day the Earth stood still. Everybody was paralyzed looking at this car.”

So it’s no surprise to anyone that Gail Brown stopped traffic in Chicago.

“When you look back at the history of the Mustang, the very first car was purchased by a young professional that totally represented that era. Is there a more perfect person?” said Ted Ryan, Ford historian, whose father had a 1965 yellow Mustang. “America had a sense of optimism. Baby boomers were coming of age. Mustang was this beautiful combination of time and place.”

Invited to Dearborn

Ford invited Tom and Gail Wise to come to Detroit this month to celebrate the Mustang milestone, and the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker shipped the Mustang out from Illinois.

“It’s just amazing that this Mustang has been built continuously all these years,” said Tom Wise, 76, an electrical engineer who served in the U.S. Navy as a submariner in the Atlantic. “Ford builds a reliable car.”

Their garage these days houses a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2015 Ford Edge. They can’t believe that, for so many years, the family stacked lawns chairs on the Mustang.

“Anything you didn’t want on the garage floor, it was piled high on the car,” Gail Wise said. “Tom drives us now. I saw how hard he worked to put this car together. I don’t want to be the one to put a dent in it.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com