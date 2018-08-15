AccorHotels began with two friends.
Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson opened their first Novotel in 1967 in France.
More than 50 years later, AccorHotels has over 4,300 properties in 100 countries.
Since then, the company has made strategic partnerships with companies such as Qatar Airways, which allows them to offer their customers reciprocal loyalty program benefits.
In recent years, it has grown by acquiring other hotel chains, such as its purchase of Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotels in 2016.
The company now has brands such as the high-end Sofitel and the boutique and hip 25hours. Here’s a look at their numbers as of July:
Headquarters: Paris
CEO: Sebastien Bazin
Locations: 100 countries
Number of hotels: More than 4,400 hotels, resorts and residences
Number of room: More than 620,000 rooms
Frequent guest program name: Le Club AccorHotels
International brands:
Brands by the numbers (number of hotels)
Raffles Hotels & Resorts: 12
Orient Express: Will have a collection of 10 properties by 2025
Banyan Tree: 23
Sofitel Legend: 5
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts: 76
SO/ Hotels & Resorts: 5
Sofitel Hotels & Resorts: 126
Rixos Hotels: 22
MGallery by Sofitel: 91
Pullman Hotels & Resorts: 121
Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts: 31
Angsana: 13
25hours Hotels: 10
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts: 496
Mercure Hotels: 779
Adagio Aparthotel: 105
MamaShelter: 7
ibis Hotels: 1,137
ibis Styles Hotels: 442
ibis Budget Hotels: 588
JO&JOE: 2
Regional brands:
Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts: 48
The Sebel: 25
hotelF1: 170
Art Series Hotels: 7
Peppers Retreats, Resorts & Hotels: 49
Mantra Hotels, Resorts & Apartments: 63
Breakfree Hotels, Resorts & Apartments: 20