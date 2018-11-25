—Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
When we think "Cyber" Monday, we think deals on geeky electronics like PCs, smartphones, and—of course—laptops. Here's our favorite Cyber Monday deals on laptops you can get right now.
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Asus VivoBook S15 (gun metal)—$849 at B&H (Save $50)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,340.90 at Amazon (Save $308.10)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Notebook—$1,219 at B&H (Save $380)
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$799 at Amazon (Save $259)
- Microsoft Surface Pro, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD with Keyboard—$599 (Save $360)
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
