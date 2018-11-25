— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Cyber Monday tech deals this year are bringing us some pretty great prices on major brands like Echo, Bose, FitBit, Apple, Microsoft, and many more. We're making sure you get tech deals that are really worth your money so you don't end up with junk.

We’re vetting all the best Cyber Monday deals for you in real time, but if you're looking for the very best tech deals for Cyber Monday, you're in the right place.

The best Cyber Monday tech deals

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
  2. Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $20.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $10 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.
  3. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
  4. Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) is available for the same price as well.
  5. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
  6. Google Home Mini 2-Pack—$50 at Jet.com (Save $50): Two for the price of one! If you're more into Google Assistant than Alexa, now's the time to snag some of these space-friendly smart speakers. They'd make great stocking stuffers, too.
  7. Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
  8. Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
  9. Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
  10. Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 at Target (Save $50) Google's new Home Hub has some really cool features, not the least of which is its ability to display your Google Photos. And this is one of the few smart displays that does not have a built-in camera—a plus for the privacy-conscious.

