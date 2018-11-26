—Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means—guests. If your home decor isn't up to snuff, there are loads of Cyber Monday sales happening right now on everything from TVs and games to kitchen appliances and furniture, so how about replacing your furniture with some pretty new pieces?
At Reviewed, we test and vet all the stuff you want to buy. We've found some of the best Cyber Monday deals on furniture:
Our favorite furniture deals so far
- Observator Armchair in Mustard—$200.80 on Houzz (Save $13.99): Your bland living room needs a richly colorful chair to spark some contrast. You will fall in love with this mid-century style mustard yellow armchair, and your guests will fight over who gets to sit there.
- Abbas Vintage-Look Area Rug—$104 on Overstock (Save $181): This 8-by-10' rug is an excellent deal at this price point, and the blue and gray colorway will blend nicely with the neutral color on your living room walls. This rug reminds us a bit of one we've been drooling over on the Pottery Barn site, but that option is a lot pricier in this size.
- Perseus Loveseat—$262.99 on Wayfair (Save 72%): A loveseat is the most versatile piece of furniture in the house. It's small enough to fit comfortably into almost any living room. Unlike a couch, it rocks a diminutive size that makes it hard to make a mistake. It’s a very flexible piece, so if you ever get your dream master bedroom, you can even put it at the foot of the bed.
- Industrial Mansard Adjustable-Height Black Bar Stool—$79.50 at Home Depot (Save $53.00): Your farmhouse kitchen needs these industrial-style bar stools around the island. The iron construction has a sturdy look, almost like a tractor seat, and the backrest makes these chairs much more comfortable.
- One Door Accent Cabinet—$85.49 at Target (Save $4.50 and an extra 15% on Cyber Monday): Practical and adorable, this classic glass-front side table could be the ideal nightstand, end table, or storage piece the bathroom. Teal looks great with so many color schemes, but you can choose it in a different shade if you like.
- Abalom Pouf—$82.49 on Ashley Homestore (Save $67): Every home needs a pouf, whether to use as a footrest, an extra seat, or a place to park a drink. This one holds its shape, and its woven texture complements a casual room.
- Lena 6-Drawer Chestnut Dresser—$347.40 at Home Depot (Save $521.10): Yes, you can buy attractive furniture from Home Depot. Also, if you think a dresser is just for holding clothes, open your mind. A dresser can become storage for hats and gloves in the foyer. And just think— if you had a dresser in the family room, you could hide all the toys quickly when friends drop by.
- Shaina Reversible Sectional—$334.99 at Wayfair (Save 33%): This is a cute sectional that's more versatile than most, because you can switch the chaise to either side. It comes in a variety of vibrant colors to complement any room.
- Cassidy Dining Table—$341 at Wayfair (Save $43%): Round tables use space more efficiently than the usual rectangular shape. And the glass top makes it visually take up almost no space.
- Hurst End Table—$58.26 at Wayfair (Save 69%): The metal finish and faux marble top give these side tables a contemporary look, and the price is so low, you can afford to buy two.
The best Cyber Monday mattress deals available now
Casper—10% off with code "COZY10." A couple of our editors sleep soundly on these mattresses nightly.
Tuft & Needle—The Mint Mattress, T&N's “upgraded” premium mattress, is 20% off.
Brooklyn Bedding—You can get 30% off sitewide.
Bear—Take $125 off any purchase of $500 or more, or $225 off any purchase $1,200 or more. Plus, get some free pillows with your purchase.
Serta— Save up to $900 on iSerta mattress sets or $400 on Serta iComfort or Serta iComfort Hybrid mattresses.
Eight—Take $200 off and get a free Echo Dot.
All the best Cyber Monday furniture sales
AllModern—Get an extra 20% off select items with code "ACTNOW" through November 26.
Anthropologie—Get 30% off everything, including furniture.
Ashley Furniture—Get up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off with code "CYBER2018."
Bed Bath & Beyond—Get up to 40% off furniture.
Hayneedle—Save up to 70% and double rewards points on a wide assortment of products, plus free shipping on orders over $49.
Houzz—Massive savings up to 75% from rugs to barstools to dining to lighting and more.
Ikea—Take $25 off $100 purchase or more through November 26 with code bzkhwP5H.
Joss & Main—Take 25% off select items with code "EXTRA25."
Wayfair—Save up to 80% off on virtually everything, with huge doorbusters on top-sellers.
Overstock—Save up to 70% off and get free shipping sitewide, plus an additional 17% off with code "CYBER17."
Target—Save up to 40% on Home. Plus if you shop online, you can get an extra 15% off your entire purchase today only.
Walmart—Get savings on furniture that run anywhere from 10-60%—or more.
Check out all the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season . Be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.