The mad rush of Black Friday might be over, but as we move closer to Cyber Monday, many of the best deals on beauty, skincare, and hair products are still available. 

At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year and constantly scour the internet for deals, so we know our stuff. These are the best Black Friday sales still available from your favorite retailers like Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, and more:

The best Black Friday 2018 beauty deals available now

  1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 on eBay (Save $180): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh. But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
  2. Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron—$99 on Amazon (Save $30): The best curling iron we've ever tested is back down to its lowest price.
  3. Dermstore Cyber Weekend Sale—Save up to 25% sitewide with the code "WEEKEND": Get a nice discount on some of your favorite makeup and beauty products, including the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer, which is the best hair dryer we've ever tested.
  4. Too Faced—Save 30% on most full-priced items: You can also purchase a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123
  5. Clarisonic Cleansing Brush Accessories—Up to $35 off on Amazon: If you own the award-winning Clarisonic Mia 2 facial cleansing brush, these deals are for you.

While these are the top deals at the moment, there are still loads of other offers on beauty, skincare, and hair products this weekend:

The best Black Friday deals on makeup, beauty, and fragrance

The best Black Friday deals on skincare

The best Black Friday deals on hair care, hair tools, and hair styling

