Home chefs, rejoice! For Prime Day 2018, Amazon is offering some of their best deals ever on many of our favorite cooking gadgets and kitchen products. Whether you’ve been eyeing that fancy sous vide cooker or want to snatch up an Instant Pot at its lowest price ever, we’ve got your covered—we've tested these products ourselves to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

The best immersion circulator for all your sous-vide needs

Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker—$109.00 (Save $40)

Reviewed

Immersion circulators—which quickly and evenly cook food sous vide style—are a must-have item for any serious home chef. If you’re looking to impress your guests and become a master of a once-exclusive technique, our top choice for immersion circulators, the Anova Precision Cooker, is 27% off for Prime Day.

Our favorite portable grill for on-the-go cook-outs

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Grill—$77.22 (Save 20%)

Reviewed

Trying to fit in some more camping and cook-outs before the summer is over? This Cuisinart Portable Grill ranked highest in our tests and is on sale for its lowest price ever. Get it while it’s hot!

A top-selling multi-cooker at its lowest price we've ever seen

Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1—$58.99​ (Save $41)

Reviewed

This cult-favorite multi-cooker acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more and is at the lowest price we've ever seen. They’re one of the hottest selling kitchen gadgets this year, and we completely understand why.

Our favorite WiFi-equipped sous vide cooker

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide (Stainless Steel/White)—$148.96 (Save $50.04)

Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar

If you’re looking for an immersion circulator with the convenience of WiFi connectivity, this ChefSteps sous vide cooker is yours for the taking. The gadget is sophisticated, precise, and 25% off this Prime Day. Ooh la la.

Our top choice for food processors that can do it all

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor—$125.99 (Save $33)

Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar

This powerful Cuisinart is the best food processor we've ever tested, hands down. It excels at almost every task, from chopping onions and slicing tomatoes as well as a razor sharp chefs’ knife to kneading pizza dough into a smooth elastic ball. Get it while it’s still 20% off.

A classic stand mixer in your favorite color

KitchenAid Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Reviewed

Classic, beautiful, and incredibly high-performing, this stand mixer from the brand synonymous with stand mixers has been incredibly popular this Prime Day. So popular that it’s currently unavailable. However, we hope it will come back in stock as we roll into the next calendar day of Prime deals.

An ice maker you never knew you needed

Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$399 (Save $100)

Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar

If you’ve ever had (or wanted to try) Sonic’s nugget ice drinks, you need this machine. It makes tiny, crunchable snow cone-like balls of ice that you can use for cocktails and mocktails—and it rarely goes on sale.

A powerful professional blender at its lowest price ever

Vitamix 5200 Blender—$297.95 (Save $252.04)

Reviewed

This classic Vitamix blender—which falls among our pro-style favorites—is at the lowest price we've ever seen. Snatch one up and you’ll kiss your old days of whiny, weak blenders goodbye.

