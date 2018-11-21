— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday is in full effect, but if you’re not keen on braving the cold and the crowds, doing your shopping online might be a better bet. Here’s an up-to-the-minute list of the best deals you can get online right now. For a complete list of holiday offers, head over to our complete list of the best Black Friday deals.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker—$9.99 on Amazon (Save $15): This is the best price ever on the best-selling label maker on Amazon, which usually sells for $25-$35. I already bought one for myself because these sell out quick during a normal sale and this price is crazy.
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): We've never seen such a great price on the smallest of Google's smart speakers.
- Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000—$174.20 on Dermstore (Save $30): This is our favorite hair dryer and is a steal. Deals on Dermstore that were packaging it with accessories have already sold out.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$59.49 on Amazon (Save 40): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
- Sony WH1000XM2 Noise Cancelling Headphones (2017)—$198 on Amazon (Save $152): These are widely considered the nest noise-cancelling headphones out there. They're last year's model, but we've never seen the price so low (and the 2018 version is not on sale).
Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.