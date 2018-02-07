Thai officers supervise the rescue mission inside Tham Luang Nang Non cave on in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Rescuers battle heavy rain in northern Thailand as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave since Saturday night after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance.

LINH PHAM, GETTY IMAGES

A Thai youth soccer team and its coach have been found alive in a vast, flooded cave complex where they disappeared more than a week ago, the regional governor said Monday.

“We found them safe," Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday. "But the operation isn’t over."

Osatanakorn said they were found in a chamber containing the so-called Pattaya Beach, an elevated rock mound sometimes used by cavers when water floods the caves. He said the rescue was underway and that their conditions were being evaluated.

Twelve players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had been stranded since June 23 in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand's rugged, mountainous Chiang Rai province.

"Thai Navy SEALs have found all 13 with signs of life," the governor told The Bangkok Post. "We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move."

Earlier Monday, Thai authorities has announced that searchers had closed to within less than 600 meters of the mound, widening the narrow, twisting route with drills so they could pass through with their gear.

Lastt week, the U.S. Pacific Command sent a 30-person rescue team to northern Thailand to aid the desperate search, which began when a mother reported her son had not returned from soccer practice. The soccer team had not been heard from since.

Thai military and local first-responders also assisted in the effort, along with military helicopters, remotely operated underwater vehicles and drones equipped with heat detectors.

Families of the missing joined by Buddhist monks had been conducting a vigil outside the cave entrance and the team's bikes and soccer gear remained strewn in the area.

Contributing: The Associated Press

