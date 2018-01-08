Tesla, fighting to boost production while narrowing its continuing losses, said Wednesday that it lost $742.7 million in the second quarter, down from the previous quarter but substantially more than in the same quarter a year ago.

The automaker said it was able to meet its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 electric cars per week over several weeks. Together with its other two models, it hit output levels of 7,000 in the last week of June -- and says it isn't going to stop there.

"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can," the company said in its letter to investors for the quarter ended June 30.

The company said that even with a total of 7,000 vehicles of all models a week, the level of output "should enable Tesla to become sustainably profitable for the first time in our history."

For the first six months of the year, Tesla has lost $1.5 billion, which has raised questions about its long-term viability. But it said its cash outflow was $130 million for the quarter, "significantly better" than the $398 million in the first quarter. Its capital expenditures were $610 million.

Much of the spending continues to involve ramping up production of the Model 3, Tesla's first mass-market electric car with a starting price of about $35,000. In addition, Tesla said it remains on target of delivering 100,000 of its two luxury models, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

It said its used car sales are "growing rapidly," which should reduce losses in its services business.

