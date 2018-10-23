Elon Musk: Tech pioneer

Tesla delivered a rare quarterly profit as the company ramped up production of its Model 3 electric car, inching closer to financial sustainability even as big-ticket spending items linger in the near future.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker on Wednesday reported net income of $312 million in the third quarter, a year after reporting a net loss of $717 million.

Embattled CEO Elon Musk cited the performance as proof that Tesla has achieved viability despite tremendous skepticism.

Tesla shares jumped 8.2 percent in after-hours trading to $312.93 on Wednesday.

The performance came during a tumultuous quarter for Musk, who agreed to give up his Tesla chairmanship as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC had sued Musk over his dubious Twitter claims that he had lined up a deal to take Tesla private.

The profit comes as Tesla racks up cash from sales of the Model 3 electric sedan, its most important vehicle yet. While the ramp-up of manufacturing took longer than usual for a car company, the pace of production has improved and Tesla's finances have also improved.

"Sufficient Model 3 profitability was critical to make our business sustainable – something many argued would be impossible to achieve," Musk said in a letter to investors.

To be sure, profitability may not last for long. The company is investing in a new plant in Shanghai to make electric cars for China and it is also expected to spend to deliver a new electric crossover called the Model Y within the next few years. Tesla has also outlined other costly ambitions, including production of an electric semi-truck.

Musk is expected to take questions publicly from analysts Wednesday for the first time since his August tweets drew the SEC's ire.

