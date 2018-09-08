Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is facing some backlash after calling a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue a 'pedo.'

SAN FRANCISCO — The Tesla board of directors plans to meet with financial advisors next week to explore Elon Musk's proposal to take the company private, CNBC reported Thursday. And the board will likely ask Musk to recuse himself from the talks.

The news comes two days after Musk, Tesla's CEO, announced via Twitter that he's considering taking the company private at $420 per share. Musk also said he has secured the funding necessary to do it.

The tweet came shortly after a "Financial Times" report that the investment arm of Saudi Arabia has acquired a substantial stake in Tesla. The "Financial Times" reported that Saudi Arabia's stake is between 3 and 5 percent.

Tesla's share price dropped to $352.45 at market close Thursday. It rose 2% after hours.

The seemingly off-the-cuff tweet had caught Tesla investors by surprise and made them wonder whether his account had been hacked.

Musk confirmed that he wants to take the company private and clarified his reasoning for the move in an email sent to Tesla employees on Tuesday. The email was posted to Tesla's website.

"I think this is the best path forward," he said. "As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders."

Being a public company subjects Tesla to quarterly earnings cycles, which put pressure on the company's leadership to make short-term decisions rather than long-term, Musk said. And being public means a lot of people have incentive to attack the company, particularly investors who bet Tesla's stock will decline, a process known as shorting.

Musk owns 20 percent of the company, and that won't change substantially if the deal goes through, he said.

Tesla's board will probably form a special committee of independent directors to review the deal, CNBC reported.

Majority shareholder approval would be required for the plan to happen.

