The Tequila & Margarita at the Park will be Jan. 13 at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

GETTY

Tuesday may seem like a mini-Cinco de Mayo celebration.

July 24 is National Tequila Day and restaurants across the country are pouring deals for the made-up holiday.

Tequila is made from the blue agave plant, which is found near the city of Tequila, Mexico.

According to a report by IBISWorld, tequila like rum, underwent a backslide in popularity over the past five years. But unlike rum, the research company has found tequila sales have rebounded in recent years.

Tuesday also is National Drive-Thru Day, National Cousins Day, National Amelia Earhart Day and National Thermal Engineer Day.

More: Why Bacardi wanted to buy Patron tequila

More: Chick-fil-A is moo-ving on from its popular Cow Calendar and fans are udderly upset

More: This hilarious Costco shopping list for moms is so accurate it's scary

More: Contamination problem: McDonald's tainted salads have now sickened 163 people in 10 states

Best tequila brands

According to Ranker.com, a crowdsourcing rankings website, here are the top 10 tequila brands based on votes:

Don Julio Herradura Patron 1800 Tequila Cabo Wabo Milagro Tres Generaciones Corralejo Clase Azul Casa Noble

Tequila Day deals

Participation and offers vary by location – sometimes because of state and local laws – so check with your closest location before heading out.

Abuelo’s: Premium margaritas are $6.95 Tuesday. There also will be a social media contest Tuesday through Thursday on Facebook and Instagram.

Applebee's: Specials vary by location and region. Nationwide, the chain’s July Neighborhood Drink is the “3 DOLLAR Goose and Cranberry,” but the $3 cocktail doesn’t include tequila.

$5 margs x 4 days = the only way to celebrate National Tequila Day.https://t.co/4hGvkgbx7u

Offer available at participating locations. Offer not valid after 9PM in OH & VA. pic.twitter.com/JzWgk858u0 — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) July 23, 2018

Bahama Breeze: It's a four-day fiesta. Through Thursday, get the Classic Margarita for $5 all day at participating locations.

bd’s Mongolian Grill: Through Sept. 15, Sauza Tequila Margaritas are $5 all day, every day.

Chevys Fresh Mex: The first 25 people to visit Chevys starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday get a free shirt when they use the code word “Tequila” and with a purchase. Limited quantities and sizes available.

Chili's: Instead of just one $5 margarita, the chain will have three $5 margarita options Tuesday.

Chuy’s: Get $1 floaters like el Jimador Tequila, Casamigos, Casa Sauza, 1800 Tequila or get $1 off the chain’s Perfect Margarita featuring Patrón Tequila.

#NationalTequilaDay is coming up, and we're celebrating. Get $2 margaritas at Market Grille all day on July 24. pic.twitter.com/EUJYAFLABe — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) July 22, 2018

Duffy's Sports Grill: The Florida-based chain has an all-day happy hour with two-for-one wine, beer and cocktails.

El Fenix: House margaritas served on the rocks or frozen are $1 Tuesday at all locations.

El Torito: The first 25 people at El Torito starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday get a free shirt when they use the code word “Tequila” and with a purchase. Limited quantities and sizes available.

Just a friendly PSA that tomorrow is #NationalTequilaDay. We're celebrating with $5 Classic Frozen Margs and $2 Little Larrys. ALL. DAMN. DAY.



*Available at all Hopdoddy locations. Tuesday, July 24th only. pic.twitter.com/5RThXLTo2w — hopdoddy burger bar (@hopdoddy) July 23, 2018

Hopdoddy Burger Bar: Get $5 Classic Frozen Margs and $2 Little Larrys Tuesday at all Hopdoddy locations.

Hooters: The chain has extended its $5 Watermelon Margarita in select locations for a limited time.

Hy-Vee: Get $2 margaritas at Hy-Vee Market Grille and Market Grill Express locations Thursday.

Jose Cuervo: At 21 bars in select cities across the county – Washington D.C., Houston, Orlando, Chicago and San Diego – get a Cuervo Tradicional drink for $1. Find the participating bars at www.bit.ly/NTDCuervoTradicional.

McCormick & Schmick’s: House Margaritas are $5 and Ancho Chile Margaritas $6 Tuesday.

On The Border: Through Tuesday, get $2 Classic 'Ritas and tequila shot specials start at $3. On Tuesday, there will also be taco specials starting at $2.

We’re celebrating National Tequila Day with $2 Classic ‘Ritas from 7/22-7/24. Tag the friend you want to drink them with! pic.twitter.com/uEzDwZ2LIW — On The Border (@ontheborder) July 16, 2018

Twin Peaks Restaurants: All day Tuesday, Cuervo Silver or Dulce Vida Flavored Tequilas are $2.99 or Patron Silver, Don Julio Silver or Herradura Silver are $4.99 at participating locations.

More deals: Get additional drink deals during restaurant happy hours. Plus, locally owned restaurants and bars also will have National Tequila Day specials. One of the easiest ways to find specials is by checking social media accounts.

This list will be updated. Share more deals by emailing kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

Coming up

Auntie Anne's: Thursday is National Aunt and Uncle's Day, but for the pretzel chain it's Auntie Day. Now through July 30, get a free handmade classic pretzel with purchase of a classic pretzel and a coupon posted at www.auntieannes.com/auntie-day.

Aunt and Uncle’s Day is officially on 7/26 (but we think every day is #AuntieDay!). So, grab your auntie and come in for BOGO pretzels 7/23 - 7/30. Tap the link for your secret coupon. — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) July 23, 2018

Smashburger: July 26 also is National Coffee Milkshake Day and Smashbuger is offering 50 percent off any Chameleon Cold-Brew Coffee Shake.

Krispy Kreme: To celebrate the chain's 81st birthday Friday, buy one dozen doughnuts, get one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. Plus, Friday through Aug. 2, there will be a limited Glazed "Confetti" Doughnut featuring vanilla birthday cake with sprinkles.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com