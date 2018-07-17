Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, of Houston is wanted in connection with three homicides and at least one other shooting.

Houston Police Department

HOUSTON — A suspect in two mattress store murders, the killing of a suburban Houston woman and other unsolved crimes was arrested Tuesday after a car chase.

Authorities on Monday identified 46-year-old Jose Rodriguez, 46, as a suspect in the violent crime spree. Rodriguez hasn't been charged in the crimes, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that he's "considered a serial killer, armed and dangerous."

"He's been on a rampage in a series of murders," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. "Let's get this man off the street as soon as possible."

Rodriguez is 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 150 pounds, bald with tattoos on his neck and other parts of his body. He also has a tattoo on the top of his head and may wear ballcaps to cover it up.

He may be driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate number KPD2805.

The first person killed in the crime spree was a widow in suburban Cypress, Texas, who liked to read the Bible and bake cookies for neighbors.

Harris County sheriff's deputies found Pamela Johnson, 62, inside her home Friday. Her brother had asked officials to check on her because she wasn't answering his calls.

The widow's television, computer and jewelry were missing from her home, detectives said. On Saturday, Johnson's missing PT Cruiser was found about a dozen miles away in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall.

Mall surveillance video showed a man believed to be Rodriguez walking through the mall and exiting the opposite side. Other vehicles used in the crime spree were also dumped at the mall, police said.

On Saturday night, a Mattress Firm store manager found employee Allie Barrow, 28, the store not far from Willowbrook Mall.

“I’ve heard about robberies around here and stuff like that but nothing about someone being found dead. It’s pretty scary.” said Sarai Roman, who works at a business nearby.

A few hours after Barrow's name was released Monday, police were called to another mattress store about 3 miles away.

This time, the victim was a man, found inside a Mattress One store; his name has not been released. Police are looking for a dark gray Nissan Sentra stolen from the scene.

Mattress Firm announced that their Houston area stores will remain closed Tuesday to assess safety measures.

“Our hearts are heavy after hearing of another senseless act of violence at a peer mattress company in Houston on the heels of this weekend’s tragic event," Steve Stagner, chief executive of Mattress Firm, said in a statement. "As the safety of our employees is paramount, we are working diligently to implement additional security measures for further protection of our employees.”

Police also want to question Rodriguez about the robbery and shooting of a METROLift driver early Monday. The driver of the handicapped-accessible bus service survived and was rushed to an area hospital.

A fifth crime, a home invasion robbery July 9 in northern Harris County also could be linked to Rodriguez, authorities said.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is believed to be driving a dark gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate number KPD-2805.

