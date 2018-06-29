Susan Sarandon was among hundreds of people arrested in Washington, D.C. Thursday during a protest, her representative Teal Cannaday confirmed to USA TODAY Friday with a statement from the actress.

"I was moved by the passionate, committed response to ending the separation of families seeking asylum and the incarceration of children," the statement read. "This is a moral, not political question and I’m proud to have stood with the hundreds of women to say that we do not accept this. Unite families and abolish ICE."

Thousands of women marched through the capital and occupied a Senate office building in a "mass civil disobedience" act to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy.

According to the United States Capitol Police, approximately 575 protesters were charged with "unlawfully demonstrating." Police said they were being processed on the scene and then released.

Sarandon, 71, also shared the news via Twitter Thursday, saying "Arrested. Stay strong. Keep fighting" with the hashtag #WomenDisobey.

She also tweeted out more thoughts and images from the sit-in, including calls-to-action.

"Abolishing ICE & family separations/detention is bigger than either of us. If ur in D.C., please come out & march," she tweeted.

Protesters were demonstrating against President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, which has caused more than 2,000 migrant children to be separated from their parents after crossing the border.

A major protest is planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C., with sister rallies across the country.

This isn't the first time Sarandon has been vocal about politics.

She also tweeted in support of the Women's March on Washington in January 2017.

Earlier this month, she marched to end gun violence in New York, and in March, she joined Cher at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington in support of tighter gun control.

Contributing: Caroline Simon and Marina Pitofsky

