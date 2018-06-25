WASHINGTON -- A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that Texas did not draw most congressional and state legislative election districts based on racial demographics.

The 5-4 ruling by the court's conservative justices said only one state House district used race impermissibly. It upheld the state legislature's maps for all others.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the decision, asserting that "the good faith of the legislature must be presumed." Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by the court's other three liberal justices.

