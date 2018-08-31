Super Typhoon Jebi – at 170 mph, the Earth's strongest storm of 2018 – continues to roar in the western Pacific Ocean.

Though forecast to weaken over the next few days, it's still expected to make a direct hit on Japan early next week as a dangerous storm.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, as Jebi approaches Japan on Monday, the typhoon should have winds of 120 mph, gusting to nearly 150 mph. This would be equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.

Rainfall flooding, high winds, battering waves and coastal flooding are all expected as Jebi pushes ashore Tuesday into Wednesday, the Weather Channel predicts.

AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Douty said that "damaging winds and coastal flooding may be the most significant impacts with this storm."

Check out this imagery #Himawari8 captured today of a 4-pointed star-looking cloud feature rotating in the middle of the eye of Super Typhoon #Jebi. The storm is expected to track northwest toward Japan in the coming week. More imagery: https://t.co/wNd7IzB944 pic.twitter.com/OGQMHZzPTz — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 31, 2018

Japan has already been hit hard by other tropical systems, historic flooding and a deadly heat wave this year, AccuWeather said.

"Jebi would be the seventh named storm to impact Japan this year and comes on the heels of Cimaron, which slammed into Japan late last week," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jason Nicholls.

Worldwide, Jebi is the fourth Category 5 storm of 2018, weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said.

Super Typhoon #Jebi -- powerful Category 5 -- is spinning toward Japan over the next 72-96 hours. It may be able to maintain higher intensity than previous Typhoons that lashed Japan. (GIF: https://t.co/XcmEbEJxko) pic.twitter.com/0tZqjr77wI — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) August 31, 2018

