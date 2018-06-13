Gift cards are once again popular gifts this year.

Still stuck on a gift for dad?

The summer holiday gift card promotion season, which traditionally ends with Father's Day Sunday, offers a rare chance to save on gift cards to many popular chain restaurants.

Purchase select cards and get a freebie in return. Some businesses offer bonus bucks, bonus cards or others coupons on a future purchase.

Be warned, however, that unlike most gift cards, these bonus cards expire.

Restaurant card deals

Participation can vary by locations and exclusions can apply. Most of these offers are available at restaurants and online through Sunday, unless otherwise noted.

Abuelo’s: Through Friday, for every $50 worth of gift cards purchased in-store and online, get a $10 VIP card redeemable through September.

Applebee’s: Through July 1, for every $50 gift card purchased, get a $10 bonus card valid from the next visit through Aug. 12.

Bahama Breeze: Through June 30, buy a $50 gift card and get two $10 dine-in bonus cards. The first bonus card is valid May 28 through July 31 and the second from July 1 through Aug. 31.

Baker's Square: Through Sunday, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem June 27 through Aug. 10.

bd’s Mongolian Grill: Through June 30, for every $25 gift card purchased at participating locations, get $5 Mongo Money to use on a future visit.

Benihana: Through Sunday, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 promotional card that can be redeemed Monday through July 23.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Sunday, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Monday through July 8.

Black Angus: Through Monday, buy $50 in gift cards and receive $10 bonus bucks to redeem Tuesday through Aug. 31.

Bonefish Grill: Through Sunday, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem through July 20.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Through June 24, buy a $25 gift card and get a coupon for a free individual pizza to use through the end of July.

Bravo Cucina Italiana: Through Sunday, for every $100 gift card purchase, get a $25 bonus card to redeem Monday through Aug. 31.

Brio Tuscan Grille: Through Sunday, for every $100 gift card purchase, get a $25 bonus card to redeem Monday through Aug. 31.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Through Sunday, get a $5 bonus card for every $30 in gift cards purchased, which can be redeemed Monday through July 31.

Burger 21: Through Monday, buy $20 in gift cards at participating locations and get a coupon for a free fry or shake to redeem on your next visit.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Through Sunday, buy $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed through July 20.

Chart House: Through Friday, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, get a $20 reward card that can be redeemed through Sept. 30. Reward cards cannot be used on Sunday or on the day of gift card purchase.

Chili's: Through Sunday, for every $50 in gift cards purchased online, get a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed through July 31.

Del Frisco’s Grille: Through Tuesday, for every $100 in gift cards purchased get $20 in bonus cards to redeem June 20 through Sept. 4. The cards also can be redeemed at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Duffy's Sports Grill: Through Sunday, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus, which can be redeemed Monday through Aug. 31.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: For a limited time, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem through July 10.

Hooters: Through Sunday, purchase a $25 Hooters gift card at participating locations and get a $5 Dad’s Bonus Bucks to redeem Monday through July 31.

Houlihan’s: Through Sunday, buy $50 in gift cards and get a free appetizer coupon to redeem by June 30.

IHOP: Through Aug. 12, buy a $25 gift card in-store and get a $5 coupon to redeem by Sept. 12 at participating locations.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Through Friday, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 reward card that can be redeemed through Sept. 30 except for Father’s Day.

Kona Grill: Through Sunday, for every $50 worth of gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus to redeem Monday through July 18.

Landry’s restaurants: Through Friday, with gift card purchases at select Landry’s restaurants, get free reward cards to redeem through Sept. 30, except for Father's Day Sunday. Find the varying offers for restaurants including Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Morton’s The Steakhouse and many more at www.landrysinc.com/giftcards.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Through Sunday, get a $10 bonus card emailed for every $50 in gift cards purchased to redeem on a future visit through July 31.

Macaroni Grill: Through Sunday, all e-gift cards are 25% with promo code DAD18.

Maggiano’s: Through June 30, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, get a $20 FTD.com promotion code to redeem through Dec. 31 at www.ftd.com/maggianosmomandgrad.

Metro Diner: Through Sunday, buy $50 in gift cards at participating restaurants and get a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed through July 20.

Miller’s Ale House: Through June 24, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card valid through Aug. 31.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Through Sunday, buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 bonus card to use on your next visit through Sept. 23. Offer available for classic plastic gift card purchases only.

Noodles & Company: Through June 30, for every $25 gift card purchased, get a $5 bonus card valid through July 10.

O'Charley's: Through Sunday, buy $25 in gift cards online and get $10 in rewards to redeem Monday through Aug. 19.

Olive Garden: Through June 24, for every $50 in gift cards purchase, get a $10 bonus card to redeem July 1-31.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ: Through Sunday, buy $30 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card to redeem Monday through Aug. 31.

Outback Steakhouse: Through Sunday, for every $50 in gift cards you buy, get a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed through July 20.

P.F. Chang’s: Through Sunday, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card to redeem Monday through July 16.

Pollo Tropical: For a limited time, for every $25 in gift cards purchased at participating restaurants, get a $5 bonus card to redeem through Aug. 1.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Through Sunday, with each gift card purchase of $50 or more at participating locations, get one game piece for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Everyone wins at least $10 off a future purchase to redeem by July 3.

Red Lobster: For a limited time and while supplies last, spend $75 on gift cards and get two coupons for free appetizers or $10 off two adult dinner entrees. The first coupon is valid July 2 through Aug. 5 and the second coupon from Aug. 6 through Sept. 2.

Red Robin: Through June 30, buy a $25 gift card and get $5 bonus bucks to redeem July 1 through Aug. 31.

Rock & Brews: Through Sunday, with every $25 gift card purchase, get a free $5 voucher to redeem Monday through July 31. Promotion is available in-store only.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Through Sunday, for every $25 in gift cards, get a $5 bonus coupon to redeem on a future visit.

Ruby Tuesday: Through Sunday, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $15 bonus card, which can be redeemed Monday through July 29.

SAJJ Mediterranean: Through June 30, purchase a $25 gift card and get a free entrée at time of purchase or a coupon for a free meal to redeem on a future visit.

Steak 'n Shake: Through Aug. 21, buy $20 in gift cards and get a free $5 gift certificate, valid for 30 days after purchase date at participating locations.

Sweet Tomatoes/Souplantation: Through Sunday, for every $50 spent on gift cards, get a $10 bonus card to redeem through Sept. 30.

TGI Fridays: For a limited time, buy $50 in gift cards and get $10 Bonus Bites to redeem July 1 through Aug. 31.

Tony Roma’s: Through June 30, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, receive $15 in Roma Bucks to redeem July 1 through Sept. 30 at participating locations.

Village Inn: Through June 30, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 promo card to redeem July 1 through Aug. 11. While supplies last.

More deals: The easiest way to find out if your favorite local restaurant is having a gift card promotion is to check the restaurant’s Facebook page. Also, for more gift card deals, check Groupon.com and weekly store sale circulars. Plus, save on gift cards at wholesale clubs such as Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. At Target, save 5 percent on most gift cards with a Target credit or debit card.

Retail gift card deals

Cozymeal: Through June 25, get $10 off any gift card purchase of $100 or more at www.cozymeal.com with promo code CELEBRATE10.

J.C. Penney: Through Sunday, when you buy $75 in gift cards or e-gift cards, get a $10 off $10 coupon that can be redeemed Monday through July 4.

Massage Envy: Through Sunday, buy $125 in gift cards and get a free 30-minute Total Body Stretch session. This offer is not available online.

Massage Heights: Through June 30, get a $125 gift card for $100 at participating retreats nationwide. Not available online.

Regal Cinemas: Through 2:59 a.m. Monday, buy a $50 e-gift card and get a $10 promotional concessions e-card to redeem through July 11.

Stein Mart: Through Sunday, for every $100 in e-gift cards purchased, get a $20 bonus e-card, which can be redeemed through July 4.

Topgolf: Through Sunday, with a $50 gift card purchase, get a $10 game play bonus card to redeem Monday through Aug. 31.

Gift cards tips

The fine print: Read the card's terms and conditions. Pay close attention to whether the card is redeemable only at a certain store or location.

Fees: Some state laws, bar service fees and expiration dates on store gift cards, but the rules on cards branded with the name of a credit card company are stricter. These cards cannot expire for at least five years and cannot have a service fee deducted unless it has not been used in 12 months.

Bonus cards: If you received a bonus gift card, sometimes called bonus bucks, most of these will expire.

Protect your card: Some gift cards can be registered as credit cards on websites listed on the card, which can protect them against theft or loss. Also take photos of the front and back of the card or write down card details as some companies will replace lost or stolen cards if you can provide specifics. Receipts with card information are good to hold on too.

Unwanted gift card?

If you get an unwanted card, you can sell it or trade it for another card at sites such as like CardPool.com, Raise.com and CardCash.com.

Or you can trade almost any gift card for a Target gift card at Target stores. Learn more at Targettrade-in.com. Just know you won't get the full value of the cards.

