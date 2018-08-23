No. 6: Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version incorrectly identified the area of Mexico the travel advisory was issued.

The State Department issued a travel advisory Wednesday warning American citizens headed to Mexico to use caution in several states.

The advisory comes the same week eight bodies were discovered in Cancun, a tourist hub, but the travel warning does not refer to the Quintana Roo/Cancun area.

Mexican prosecutors say they have found a total of eight dead bodies on the streets of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually. None of the killings occurred in the city’s beach-side hotel zone.

"Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread," the travel advisory notes, referring to activity in the Mexican states Colima, Guerreo, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas. The U.S. government is limited to intervene in emergencies citizens may face in Mexico and government employees cannot travel to certain areas, according to the advisory.

"The State Department travel advisory for Mexico does not include any tourist or beach areas and reaffirms that all major tourist destinations in Mexico are safe," a spokesperson for the Quintana Roo Tourism Board said in a statement.

Separately, in remote areas of Cancun eight bodies were discovered Tuesday.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found stuffed in the trunk of a taxi early Tuesday in Paseos del Mar, Cancun, local newspaper Riviera Maya News reported. The bodies have yet to be identified.

Authorities discovered dismembered bodies of two men in multiple plastic bags at another location Tuesday.

Another man was discovered bound and killed by gun wound. The prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo said another man was killed while lying in a hammock, while another was found shot and covered in a plastic bag.

Authorities found the eighth victim decapitated in the neighborhood of Tres Reyes, according to Newsweek, citing local reports.

The U.S. State Department warned visitors not to travel to Mexican states Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas due to crime. The department also advised travelers to use toll roads, avoid driving at night, use caution when taking money out of banks or ATMs and be alert at local bars, nightclubs and casinos. It is also advised to not display signs of wealth.

