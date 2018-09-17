People explore a mock up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory on Aug. 13, 2018 in Hawthorne, Calif. SpaceX plans to use the spaceship Crew Dragon, a passenger version of the robotic Dragon cargo ship, to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time since the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — It's the ultimate trip, a chance to go to the dark side of the moon, and SpaceX Monday named the first space tourist designated to go.

Elon Musk, CEO of the rocket maker, named Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first to go where no space tourist has gone.

No one has gone to the moon since the Apollo astronauts, with the last trip in 1972. Some 24 of them made the trip.

The mission will be "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space, SpaceX said in a tweet before the announcement.

The mission will be made with a new rocket in development, the BFR, for Big Falcon Rocket. For now, SpaceX is planning only to swing around the moon, not land on it. But it hopes that the BFR will be the rocket that could power a mission to Mars in the next decade.

After showing two sketches of the rocket in tweets Sunday, Musk sent one with the hashtag #OccupyMars.

SpaceX has become a major space launch firm, both for satellites and to resupply the International Space Station. Besides its 60 successful blastoffs with its Falcon and Falcon Heavy rockets, it has developed space capsule.

