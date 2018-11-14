I already fight the Sour Patch Kids pull.
At the movie theater. At the grocery store. Anywhere there's candy. I resist the chewy, children-shaped confections because that's all my three daughters want.
Now Walmart has announced Post's Sour Patch Kid's cereal will be sold exclusively in its stores. I'm sure kids everywhere are super excited. And I'm sure — like me — parents are afraid.
Why are we dreading Sour Patch Kids cereal? Because we know our kids will demand it. Like, grocery store meltdown DEMAND.
Known for it's mouth-puckering sour followed by it's hint of sweet, the candy will be turned into rainbow-colored cereal pieces that my girls and everyone's kids recognize.
It will sell for about $3.89 a box and be available at Walmart on Wednesday, Dec. 26, according to Today.
The candy will be available at other stores in June 2019.
This isn't the first time Sour Patch Kids have jumped the candy aisle. They've also appeared in ice cream and frozen ice pops.
