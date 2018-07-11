The maker of Ortho-Novum is recalling three lots of the popular birth control pill because they were packaged with inaccurate directions, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling one lot of Ortho-Novum 1/35 (norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol) tablets and two lots of Ortho-Novum 7/7/7 (norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol) tablets from pharmacies.

The patient information inside the affected packages doesn't have the correct instructions for the Veridate dispenser.

The incorrect instructions could cause women to take the pills in the wrong order. A standard package of 28 pills include 21 "active" doses and 7 "reminder" placebos.

Taking the wrong pill on the wrong day could cause bleeding or pregnancy, the FDA says.

These are among the Ortho-Novum birth control pills being recalled for improper instructions.

Food and Drug Administration

Active pills have hormones and are peach-colored for Ortho-Novum 1/35 or white, light peach and peach for Ortho-Novum 7/7/7.

Women with the affected pill packs can get the correct instructions for the Veridate dispenser pack at https://www.janssen.com/us/our-products and talk to their doctors if they have any concerns.

The FDA warned women not to stop taking the pills. If they miss a dose, the agency said, they should follow the instructions in the packet.

Janssen can be reached at 1-800-526-7736 (1-800-JANSSEN) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com