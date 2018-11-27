If Santa needs a nap after flying around the world on Christmas Eve, he might consider setting his sleigh down at Dulles International Airport and checking into a room at the Sleepbox Nap Lounge on Concourse A.

Scheduled to open in time for the busy Christmas travel week, the staffed post-security micro-hotel will be located between gates A6 and A14 and offer 16 small, stand-alone sound-proofed rooms (with no bathrooms or showers) that can be rented, via the Sleepbox website or app, for an hour or more, or overnight.

The 8-foot-tall rooms will be “cozy” at 30 square feet for a compact size and 45 square feet for a standard size with more storage space. The beds will be premium memory foam.

Average hourly rates will start at $25 and $35 per hour for the compact and standard rooms, respectively. Twelve-hour overnight stays are capped at $120 and $150. Discounts will be offered for those downloading the Sleepbox app, which is scheduled to be available on Dec. 7, company COO Peter Chambers told Today in the Sky.

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: United shows off its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles

The Sleepbox Nap Lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport will offer 16 sound-proofed rooms.

Sleepbox

Guests will need that app for making reservations but also for setting the temperature and controlling the lighting options and the wireless entertainment system in their rooms.

Dulles is the first airport to get a Sleepbox micro-hotel, but Chambers says Sleepbox is already in talks with a few other large U.S. hubs for future locations, although he wouldn’t say where just yet.

Many U.S. travelers are already familiar with the airport napping concept from Minute Suites, which rents small rooms for sleeping, working or recharging at airports in Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Atlanta. Rooms have sound-masking systems, alarm clocks, HDTV with Netflix and DirecTV, and desks with chairs. Some locations offer showers as well.

TODAY IN THE SKY: JetBlue will drop Washington Dulles

TODAY IN THE SKY: United Airlines grows at hubs; new routes from NYC, D.C. and California

The Sleepbox Nap Lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport will offer 16 sound-proofed rooms.

Sleepbox

At the Atlanta airport, where Minute Suites currently has two locations, the company recently announced plans to open four new locations in 2019. Sixteen suites and two showers will open on Concourse E and six suites and one shower will open on Concourse F. Two branches (on concourses T and B) will be part of a “Traveler’s Oasis” concept along with Be Relax Spa and Chiroport, which offers 15-minute chiropractic treatments that include spine adjustments and trigger-point muscle work.

Harriet Baskas is a Seattle-based airports and aviation writer and USA TODAY Travel's "At the Airport" columnist. She occasionally contributes to Ben Mutzabaugh's Today in the Sky blog. Follow her at twitter.com/hbaskas.

TODAY IN THE SKY: United adds Israel route from its Washington Dulles hub

TODAY IN THE SKY: TSA shows off new 3D screening machine at Washington Dulles

The Sleepbox Nap Lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport will offer 16 sound-proofed rooms.

Sleepbox

40 COOL PHOTOS: Planespotting, behind the scenes at Washington Dulles

July's #avgeek photo gallery An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out for departure past the FAA tower at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A friendly robot asks for feedback outside of a sports-themed restaurant at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A ramp worker opens up the front cargo door on an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 after it arrived from Tokyo to Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line a terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A particularly warn stretch of ramp lists numerous aircraft types at a parking stop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Two AeroTrain cars await work at a maintenance facility at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Hector Murcia spray paints aircraft names onto the parking locations on a terminal A ramp at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Slips of paper note details on incoming international flights at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Each will need mobile lounges to take the passengers to immigration control. Passengers queue to board an Air India flight to Delhi at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The unique architecture of Washington DC's Dulles International Airport, seen on June 29, 2018. Duty Manager Brad Weems, working in operations, takes a phone call during an afternoon shift at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A business jet taxies out for departure as a United Airlines Boeing 777 heads off into the evening from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. An Air France A380 dwarfs the nearby porter Q400 turboprop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines logo is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The unique font of Washington's Dulles International Airport frames a ticket agent processing passengers early in the morning on June 29, 2018. Clad in a Star Alliance scheme, an Air India Boeing 777-300 sets out for New Delhi, India, at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Passengers mill about Terminal B in Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Bags take a ride down a conveyor belt after arriving on a Porter Bombardier Q400 from Toronto at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A Korean Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018 as an Emirates A380 waits to depart for Dubai. A passengers checks on a connecting flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines jets are readied for their next flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Airport operations escorts the massive Airbus A380 as it taxies out for departure at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The jet's wingspan is so large it can reach past the taxiway, presenting a risk of damaging equipment. Fire trucks await a call they hope never comes at a remote station at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A mobile lounge controller directs the unique busses around Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The position is likely the only such in the U.S. An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out to Runway 30 at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Planes line up at their gates at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Doors slide shut at the Turkish Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines jets queue in line to depart Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 boards for its flight back to Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 taxies out for departure as a United Express CRJ takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Aircraft line up for the evening departures bank at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 departs for Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com