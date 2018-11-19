If "Crazy Rich Asians" hasn't already got you daydreaming about a trip to Singapore, Harry Potter might do it.

The southeast Asian island's Changi Airport has transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – holiday style. With help from Warner Bros., three of its four terminals have been turned into the recognizable locations from J.K. Rowling's books and films, including Hogsmeade Village and Diagon Alley.

Terminal 1 features a “Fantastic Beasts”-themed set, which ties in with the release of the second prequel film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Around the airport, visitors can snap also selfies in front of Ron Weasley's flying Ford Anglia from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," pose next to portraits of famous wizards in the halls of Hogwarts or sit atop a broom in front of a Quidditch shop.

Changi's Wizarding World exhibits are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time through mid-February.

#HarryPotter casts a spell on fans at Wizarding World Holiday launch at Changi Airport https://t.co/dCSwnTAg3v pic.twitter.com/Vo9N4RIPF9 — The Straits Times (@STcom) November 16, 2018

